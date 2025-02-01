We have now learned that the mystery man with Khushi Kapoor in the viral photo is none other than Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan who is all set to make his on-screen debut opposite the actress in Netflix's latest romantic film Nadaaniyan.

Khushi Kapoor left fans curious after she posted a picture with a mystery man just days before the release of her film Loveyapa opposite Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan. Khushi Kapoor took to her Instagram account to share a picture where she can be seen hugging someone wearing a hoodie with his back facing the camera. She did not tag the person, leaving fans guessing who the mystery man is.

Along with the picture, the actress added a caption that read, "He made it to the grid, will make it to your hearts soon." We have now learned that the mystery man with Khushi Kapoor in the viral photo is none other than Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan who is all set to make his on-screen debut opposite the actress in Netflix's latest romantic film Nadaaniyan, directed by Shauna Gautam and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra.

Nadaaniyan is all about the exhilaration and the unforgettable experience of falling in love for the first time. The Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan starrer is a young adult romantic drama that captures the magic, madness, and innocence of first love. At its heart are Piya, a bold and spirited girl from South Delhi, and Arjun, a determined middle-class boy from Noida. As their two completely different worlds collide, they embark on a journey filled with mischief, heart, and the sweet messiness of first love.

Making her directorial debut, Shauna Gautam, who was also the assistant director on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, leads Nadaaniyan, which also marks the much-anticipated acting debut of Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Apart from Ibrahim Ali Khan, Nadaaniyan also stars Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj in pivotal roles.

