Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari and Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan, who have been rumoured to be dating for the past few years now, have never accepted their relationship status and have maintained that they are 'good friends'. However, the latest photos of from their vacation, from what appears to be the same Maldives resort, have gone viral on social media leading many to believe that the rumoured young couple is on a tropical getaway together.

Palak Tiwari has shared many photos on her Instagram account in a sizzling bikini, participating in underwater dives, and enjoying scrumptious floating breakfast. Ibrahim, on the other hand, also posted photos from his pool day and dinner date from Maldives, leading fans to quickly draw similarities between his photos and Palak’s.

In one of Ibrahim’s photos, he could be seen posing in front of a candlelit dinner that mirrors Palak’s photo of a romantic beachside meal. Looking at these similar photos, fans said, "he and Palak aren’t even trying to hide it lmao." Another user wrote, "Means it is confirmed that you are dating Palak." A third user said, "THIS JUST CONFIRMED PALAK IS WITH HIM."

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari have been linked together on social media before, but they have never publically denied or accepted it. Palak Tiwari made her Bollywood debut in 2023 with the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with Salman Khan. Ibrahim Ali Khan, on the other hand, is yet to make his Bollywood debut.

