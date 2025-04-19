While he’s usually low-key, Ibrahim Ali Khan recently opened up a bit about his bond with his mother, Amrita Singh. Speaking fondly of her, he said, "She pampers me. She praises me. She humbles me. She does everything."

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, who recently debuted with the Netflix film Nadaaniyan opposite Khushi Kapoor, is known for his striking features, sharp jawline, and signature Nawabi charm. But Ibrahim Ali Khan, who is often compared to his father, Saif Ali Khan, for his looks and talent, has rarely ever opened up about his mother's side of the family or the impact that Amrita Singh has had on his life.

While he’s usually low-key, Ibrahim Ali Khan recently opened up a bit about his bond with his mother, Amrita Singh. Speaking fondly of her, he said, "She pampers me. She praises me. She humbles me. She does everything." This short but sweet admission is a testament to the warm and grounded relationship the two share.

Recently, in an interview with Filmfare, Ibrahim Ali Khan candidly spoke about his family dynamics and if he feels the pressure to live up to the family name. To this, he said, "No. I just wanna match up and make them proud and make them happy and give them back what they’ve given me. Maybe a bit more. Yes, of course, there are expectations that I have to match. They’ve done really well. They’ve worked hard and they’re big, big names."

When asked about how he feels about being a carbon copy of his father, Saif Ali Khan, and the constant comparisons with him, Ibrahim Ali Khan said, "I take it in my stride because he’s a good-looking man. And I don’t think it will happen all my life. My goal is to do some good work by 30 and become my own name. (Grins) Actually, I do have my own name at this point and my own face. You actually think I’m going to cry about the fact that I’ve got his face? Absolutely not. And I’m so proud that he’s who he is and that I’m his son."

