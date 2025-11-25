Ibrahim Ali Khan credits Dharmendra for his family's existence, shares how late actor discovered his mom Amrita Singh: 'She may never have...'

Ibrahim Ali Khan's mother Amrita Singh made her acting debut with the movie Betaab, which was also the launchpad for Dharmendra's eldest son Sunny Deol.

Superstar Dharmendra's demise has sent shockwaves across the nation. Many Bollywood celebrities who looked up to the actor for his exceptional acting skills and for being a fine human took to their respective social media accounts in offering condolences and paying their tributes. Ibrahim Ali Khan, who had the fortune of working with Dharmendra in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, shared how his mother and actress Amrita Singh ventured into Bollywood only because of Dharmendra.

Khan was the AD on the Karan Johar film that also starred Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in the leading roles. The young actor shared a picture from behind the sets of the 2023 film and wrote, "Some people aren’t just stars on screen; they change the course of lives. Dharam Ji discovered my mother in Delhi when she was only 16 and trusted her with her first film Betaab. If it wasn’t for him, she may never have left Delhi...and we might not even exist."

"It's overwhelming to think that our entire journey, our family, our place in this industry, all of it began because of him. A man whose kindness shaped destinies. Dharam Ji, you were devilishly handsome, effortlessly charming and truly timeless. Thank you for the wisdom you shared with me; I will hold onto your words for the rest of my life. My heart goes out to the entire Deol family. May they find strength through this difficult time. Rest in peace, sir. You will live on forever", the Sarzameen actor concluded.

For the unversed, Ibrahim Ali Khan's mother, Amrita Singh, made her acting debut with the movie Betaab. The 1983 film also marked the debut of Dharmendra's elder son, Sunny Deol. The romantic drama was directed by Rahul Rawal, produced by Vijayta Films, the home banner of the Deol family, and went on to become a superhit. Amrita Singh tied the knot with Saif Ali Khan in 1991 and divorced him after 13 years in 2004, and they shared two children - Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

READ | Why didn't Dharmendra receive state funeral? What are the criteria for state honours? Last actor to receive state funeral was...