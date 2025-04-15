After Palak Tiwari and her mother Shweta Tiwari have declined that the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress is dating Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan, now the Nadaaniyan actor has also addressed these rumours for the first time.

Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan and Shweta Tiwari and her ex-husband Raja Chaudhary's daughter Palak Tiwari were spotted together exiting a party and attending the Post Malone concert in Mumbai in 2022. Their videos went viral on social media and since then, there had been rumours that both the actors are dating each other. In her multiple times, Palak has declined that they two are dating and have said that they are just "nice friends." Now, for the first time, Ibrahim has addressed these rumours in his interview with Filmfare. When he was asked about Palak Tiwari, he simply said, "She’s a good friend. Yeah, she’s sweet. That’s all."

Earlier, in an interview with the YouTuber Siddharth Kannan in 2023, Palak Tiwari had talked about Ibrahim Ali Khan and said, "Ibrahim and I see each other at social gatherings. We’re not really in touch on a daily basis. We are nice friends. He is a very sweet guy. That’s all there is to it. We talk sometimes and that’s all. But yeah, he’s somebody that I’m fond of."

In 2024, Shweta Tiwari also talked about her daughter's dating rumours as she told Galatta India, "Palak is strong right now, but tomorrow, some comment or article might just hit her confidence. She is still a kid. At times things are so brutal, like she has an affair with every second boy! Even I don’t know how long she will tolerate all this. Even she is surprised about her dating rumours."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ibrahim Ali Khan recently made his acting debut in the romantic drama Nadaaniyan, which starred Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor as the female lead. Both the star kids were slammed for their terrible performances in the film, which premiered on the OTT platform Netflix in March 2025.

On the other hand, Palak Tiwari's first film was the 2023 action comedy Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film also starred Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Jagapathi Babu, and Vijender Singh and was a commercial failure. Palak will be seen next in the horror comedy The Bhootnii, which hits theatres on May 1.

