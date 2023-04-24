IB 71 trailer: Vidyut Jammwal is on secret mission to foil Pakistan's attack, fans call him 'most underrated actor'

IB 71 stars Vidyut Jammwal

The trailer of IB 71, a spy thriller starring Vidyut Jammwal in the lead, was released by its makers on Monday afternoon. The film, purportedly inspired by true events from around the 1971 Indo-Pak War, stars Vidyut as an Indian intelligence official with a daredevil plan to foil an attack from Pakistan and China.

A voice over informs that after losing two wars to India in 1948 and ’65, Pakistan was planning ‘something big’ in 1971 but India was unaware. The visual shifts to a military base in Rawalpindi. Two Pakistani officers talk amongst themselves that India is in no position to face Pakistan as it is unprepared. We meet Vidyut Jammwal, an intelligence officer and Anupam Kher, a senior government official, who discover that an attack is imminent .

Upon discovering that China is supporting Pakistan as well, they devise a plan – to stage a hijack and force Pakistan’s hand into blocking the airspace, rendering their own plan ineffective. What follows is a game of cat and mouse where Vidyut must prevail as the Pakistani forces are out to foil his plan. The film claims to be ‘inspired by true events’.

The film’s synopsis reads: “IB 71 a patriotic spy thriller is an untold story based on true events where IB agent Dev Jammwal (Vidyut Jammwal) is on a top secret mission to save the nation.” Many fans praised Vidyut for taking on a role that has more than just action. “Good to see Vidyut doing this kinda movie which is not only based on action,” read one comment. Others praised his screen presence. “Most underrated actor in Bollywood,” wrote one fan.

Written and directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sankalp, IB 71 marks Vidyut Jammwal’s first movie as a producer with his production house - Action Hero Films, along with T- series and Reliance Entertainment. The film will release in theatres in May 12.