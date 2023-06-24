Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

IB 71 OTT release: When, where to watch Vidyut Jammwal, Anupam Kher's spy thriller

IB 71 OTT release date: Vidyut Jammwal-starrer spy thriller will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from July 7.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 01:50 PM IST

IB 71 OTT release: When, where to watch Vidyut Jammwal, Anupam Kher's spy thriller
Vidyut Jammwal in IB 71/Twitter

Featuring Vidyut Jammwal, Anupam Kher, and Vishal Jethwa in the leading roles, the spy thriller IB 71 was released in the theatres on May 12. The film, set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, tells the story of how Indian intelligence averted attacks from Pakistan and China by blocking the airspace.

After close to two months of its release, IB 71 is ready for its digital premiere on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar. On Saturday, June 24, the OTT giant took to its social media handles, shared the film's poster, and made the announcement as it wrote, "The untold story of India's greatest spy mission is here! #IB71OnHotstar streaming from 7th July."

IB 71 was a commercial failure at the box office as audiences chose Vidyut's Commando franchise co-star Adah Sharma-starrer The Kerala Story, which hit theaters a week earlier on May 5. While Adah's film collected a gross worldwide collection of over Rs 300 crore at the box office, Vidyut-starrer failed to collect even Rs 30 crore gross globally.

IB 71 is directed by Sankalp Reddy, who won the National Film Award for helming Best Feature Film in Telugu in his directorial debut Ghazi, which was released in Hindi as The Ghazi Attack in 2017. Just like Reddy's latest release, Ghazi was also set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

Also starring Faizan Khan, Ashwath Bhat, Dalip Tahil, Danny Sura, and Suvrat Joshi in key roles, the film marks Vidyut Jammwal’s first movie as a producer under his banner named Action Hero Films. T- series and Reliance Entertainment also co-produced the spy thriller based on real events.

Talking about turning a producer for IB71, Vidyut Jammwal said in a statement, "Being an army kid I have seen the lives of our unsung heroes up close and it was my personal urge to bring their stories to the world. Producing a film that puts the intelligence bureau at the centre of the narrative is my way of paying tribute to their sacrifices and contributions."

Anupam Kher shared his thoughts on the film's OTT release and stated, "IB 71 reveals an unexplored chapter from our history, a crucial turning point for India. Inspired by true events, Sankalp's vision transported us to that era, immersing us in the tension and thrill. Proud to be part of this story, eagerly anticipating its streaming on Disney + Hotstar."

READ | 'Man with a golden heart': Netizens appreciate Vidyut Jammwal as he cleans utensils for seva at Golden Temple

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'
Meet Salman Khan's manager Jordy Patel, who is also producer and event organiser
Meet Ahsaas Channa, who played Shah Rukh Khan's son as child artiste, is leading actress and social media sensation now
Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive
In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in red thigh-high slit dress, fans call her 'explosive bombshell'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
WhatsApp may soon allow you to pin a message in chats and groups
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.