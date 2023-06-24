IB 71 OTT release: When, where to watch Vidyut Jammwal, Anupam Kher's spy thriller

Vidyut Jammwal in IB 71/Twitter

Featuring Vidyut Jammwal, Anupam Kher, and Vishal Jethwa in the leading roles, the spy thriller IB 71 was released in the theatres on May 12. The film, set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, tells the story of how Indian intelligence averted attacks from Pakistan and China by blocking the airspace.

After close to two months of its release, IB 71 is ready for its digital premiere on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar. On Saturday, June 24, the OTT giant took to its social media handles, shared the film's poster, and made the announcement as it wrote, "The untold story of India's greatest spy mission is here! #IB71OnHotstar streaming from 7th July."

IB 71 was a commercial failure at the box office as audiences chose Vidyut's Commando franchise co-star Adah Sharma-starrer The Kerala Story, which hit theaters a week earlier on May 5. While Adah's film collected a gross worldwide collection of over Rs 300 crore at the box office, Vidyut-starrer failed to collect even Rs 30 crore gross globally.

IB 71 is directed by Sankalp Reddy, who won the National Film Award for helming Best Feature Film in Telugu in his directorial debut Ghazi, which was released in Hindi as The Ghazi Attack in 2017. Just like Reddy's latest release, Ghazi was also set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

Also starring Faizan Khan, Ashwath Bhat, Dalip Tahil, Danny Sura, and Suvrat Joshi in key roles, the film marks Vidyut Jammwal’s first movie as a producer under his banner named Action Hero Films. T- series and Reliance Entertainment also co-produced the spy thriller based on real events.

Talking about turning a producer for IB71, Vidyut Jammwal said in a statement, "Being an army kid I have seen the lives of our unsung heroes up close and it was my personal urge to bring their stories to the world. Producing a film that puts the intelligence bureau at the centre of the narrative is my way of paying tribute to their sacrifices and contributions."

Anupam Kher shared his thoughts on the film's OTT release and stated, "IB 71 reveals an unexplored chapter from our history, a crucial turning point for India. Inspired by true events, Sankalp's vision transported us to that era, immersing us in the tension and thrill. Proud to be part of this story, eagerly anticipating its streaming on Disney + Hotstar."

