IB 71 box office collection day 1: Vidyut Jammwal-starrer spy thriller takes disappointing start, earns Rs 1.67 crore

The spy thriller IB 71, set during the Indio-Pakistani war of 1971, features Vidyut Jammwal, Anupam Kher, and Vishal Jethwa in the leading roles. Released in theatres on May 12, the film has taken a disappointing start at the box office earning only Rs 1.67 crore on its first day.

Sharing the official numbers, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#IB71 struggles on Day 1, although it showed slight improvement in evening shows. In fact, #TheKeralaStory wave has impacted the biz of *all* films, including #IB71. Should gather momentum on Day 2 and 3. Fri ₹ 1.67 cr. #India biz."

He also added that Vidyut Jammwal-starrer earned Rs 96.76 lakhs from the three leading national multiplex chains namely PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis. Breaking their figures, he wrote, "#IB71 at national chains. Day 1 #PVR: 45.76 lacs #INOX: 33 lacs #Cinepolis: 18 lacs Total from *national chains*: ₹ 96.76 lacs.".

IB 71 is directed by Sankalp Reddy, who won the National Film Award for helming Best Feature Film in Telugu in his directorial debut Ghazi, which was released in Hindi as The Ghazi Attack in 2017. Just like IB 71, Ghazi was also set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

Also starring Faizan Khan, Ashwath Bhat, Dalip Tahil, Danny Sura, and Suvrat Joshi in key roles, the film marks Vidyut Jammwal’s first movie as a producer with his production house named Action Hero Films, along with T- series and Reliance Entertainment.

"IB 71 for the first time, talks about how the Indian Intelligence Bureau conducted a secret mission and outwitted the enemy which gave our armed forces the required advantage to face a two-front war. I am excited to bring this project to life and share it with the world", the actor had said in a statement to ANI.



