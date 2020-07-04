'I wouldn't like to touch politics with 10 feet bargepole': Shekhar Suman on Sushant Singh Rajput family's accusations

Shekhar Suman has been going out in the media, stating that he does not believe that Sushant Singh Rajput's family is upset with him. More so, accused of using Sushant's death for his political gain, Shekhar tweeted that he 'wouldn't like to touch it with a ten feet bargepole if given the choice'.

On July 2, the actor tweeted, "I've no taste for politics,no inclination,no aptitude,no temperament.if given the choice i wdn't like to touch it with a ten feet barge pole.ppl are trying hard to stop me from going ahead with #justiceforSushantforum by insinuating ive political ambitions."

I've no taste for politics,no inclination,no aptitude,no temperament.if given the choice i wdn't like to touch it with a ten feet barge pole.ppl are trying hard to stop me from going ahead with #justiceforSushantforum by insinuating ive political ambitions. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) July 2, 2020

This tweet came in a day after reports stated Sushant's family was upset with the actor-politician after his move to join RJD after the press conference. The banner used for the press conference in Patna also reportedly irked the family, who called the 'meeting' a 'political gimmick'.

They were also quoted saying, "Everything is under investigation in Mumbai and giving media byte in Patna under the political banner is just for political mileage. Family is capable enough to demand all this and keep doing and waiting for police investigation report hence any kind of politics and political intervention not needed. There are already political people in the family who will take this up."

Meanwhile, Shekhar Suman has been tweeting about 'Justice For Sushant Forum' and 'Gangeism'. On the same day, the actor-politician shared a photo of him praying in front of Sushant's photo frame and tweeted, "It's a promise that i shall keep my friend that you get justice.#justiceforSushantforum"

His latest tweet reads, "The Cartel is already scared and shitting bricks.Thats the power of ppl.From now on YOU will decide who has to stay,who has to go.Teach them a lesson once and for all.Punish d culprits.Don't let them get away this time.#downwithgangeism#justiceforsushantforum."

Shekhar Suman had started 'Justice For Sushant Forum' to demand CBI inuiry into the matter, since he is of the belief that some foul play and gangeism is involved in Sushant's sudden death (reported as suicide) on June 14. The actor-politician visited Patna with Sandeep Ssingh, who came forward and called himself Sushant's best friend.