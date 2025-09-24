Add DNA as a Preferred Source
BOLLYWOOD

'I wouldn't call Bandar a dark film': Nikhil Dwivedi on producing Bobby Deol-starrer, Anurag Kashyap's directorial

Nikhil Dwivedi opened up on producing Bobby Deol and Anurag Kashyap's film Bandar, and reflected on it's theme and relevence in current time.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 24, 2025, 05:40 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

'I wouldn't call Bandar a dark film': Nikhil Dwivedi on producing Bobby Deol-starrer, Anurag Kashyap's directorial
Bobby Deol in Bandar, Nikhil Dwivedi
Actor, producer Nikhil Dwivedi opened up about backing Bobby Deol-starrer, Anurag Kashyap’s directorial venture Bandar / Monkey in a Cage. Starring Bobby Deol and Sanya Malhotra, the dark crime thriller made headlines at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Screened at the prestigious festival, the film got positive feedback. Ahead of the theatrical release, producer Nikhil Dwivedi has his own viewpoint on the film.

While sharing about Bandar, Nikhil Dwivedi told IANS, "I don't see projects as dark, white or grey or colourful. I see scripts as purely as stories, and if the stories of that script, the narrative of what I'm reading is an interesting story book, then that is something you want to make. Because you can already visualise it. That this may be a very cinema. Sometimes stories are of different kinds; one could be funny, one could be a little tragic, one could have a lot of pathos, or one could be filled with a lot of anger. It's not a particular genre that I chase. I wouldn't call this a dark film. I would call it a drama, a very interesting drama, and once it is out there and people see it, then they will realise that the film is a very well-made film by Anurag Kashyap and everybody else who's worked with Anurag on this"

Also read: Nikhil Dwivedi became producer for being 'out of work', reveals if nepotism killed his chances: 'Bade-bade superstars ka bache...' | Exclusive

Bandar promises to showcase Bobby Deol in an avatar like never seen before. Reportedly, critics are hailing Bobby’s transformation and believe that this could be one of the finest performances of his career.

Bandar also stars Sanya Malhotra in a pivotal role, along with Sapna Pabbi. Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend, Saba Azad, takes on the role of a young and fierce woman. Before Bandar, Nikhil continued his track record of backing uniquely different stories after Veere Di Wedding and CTRL. The film is written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, and the movie is also expected to have a theatrical release in India soon. 

