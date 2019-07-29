'I would love to work with her again and again', Kartik Aaryan speaks about Sara Ali Khan

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan have given many reasons for fans to be impatient for their first outing together Aaj Kal directed by Imtiaz Ali. Since the time, the film went on floors it also started the rumours that the actors are dating each other. Now that the film has been wrapped, Kartik and Sara are inseparable and leave no stone unturned in spending quality time with each other. During a recent interaction with Bombay Times, Kartik spoke about working with Imtiaz and Sara.

About Imtiaz, Kartik stated to the daily, "Working with Imtiaz sir changed me as an actor and also as a person. He is one of my most favourite directors and thanks to him my approach towards acting is different today. It has given me a different perspective. The way I look at a character now, it’s more real."

He further said, "I feel more connected with myself and what I want. I have more or less done romcoms before, but this is something I have never done before, and I got the opportunity to showcase my range as an actor in this film."

When quizzed about Sara, Kartik went on to say, "Sara is a star and a person with a heart of gold. I thoroughly enjoyed working with her. She has a certain positive energy that she brings to the screen and I would love to work with her again and again."

The film has been extensively shot in Delhi, Udaipur and Mumbai. It's releasing on February 14, 2020.