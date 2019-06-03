'I would love to run for PM of India and Nick Jonas for US President', Priyanka Chopra opens up on political aspirations

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas can be called as sexy, beautiful, quirky and also as a funny couple. Their romance and sizzling chemistry are something which we witness on a regular basis through their social media pages. Moreover, they even flaunt their sense of humour while captioning their posts with each other. Fans fondly call them 'Nickyanka' and they are definitely favourite among the masses not only in Bollywood but also in Hollywood as well.

During a recent interaction with Sunday Times, Priyanka spoke at length about her political endeavours. She went on to speak about Nick's political aspirations as well. PeeCee stated, "I would love to run for prime minister of India. I would love Nick to run for president. I don’t like the things associated with politics, but I know that both of us really want to make a change. Never say never." Priyanka also said that he is a feminist and is not afraid to use the word.

The actor added, "One of the big moments when I thought, 'Oh, this guy is different,' was early on when we were on a boat with friends. I had a meeting to go to and kept saying, 'If someone gives me a reason to cancel, I will.' He pulled me aside and said, 'Listen, I see that you want me to tell you to cancel, but I won't. You've worked hard to be where you are. I'll take our friends for dinner and wait for you. When you're finished, come back and join us'".

She also said, "I don't think I've ever been with someone who is self-assured enough for me to be in the spotlight and for him to be okay with it. As women, we're normally the ones who have to say, 'Yeah, I can move that appointment,' or 'What you did at work today was amazing.' That's what made Nick so different."