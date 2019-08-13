'I worshipped Sridevi': Vidya Balan reveals the reason why she agreed to do a cameo in Ajith's Nerkonda Paarvai

Vidya Balan is pretty excited for her upcoming release titled Mission Mangal. The actress will be seen on the silver screens after her 2017 release Tumhari Sulu. The movie also stars Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menon. Vidya Balan has been neck deep in promotions of Mission Mangal and is leaving no stones unturned to put out a positve word for her film.

The actress also made an appearance in Ajith's Nerkonda Paarvai which is the Tamil remake of Amitabh Bachchan-Taapsee Pannu starrer Hindi hit Pink. Vidya Balan did a cameo in the film which marks her first ever appearance in a Tamil movie.

When asked about her cameo in Nerkonda Paarvai, Vidya Balan told Mumbai Mirror, "I worshipped Sridevi as an actress and for the love I have for her and my affection for Boney Kapoor (who produced the film), I agreed to a special appearance."

Furthermore, when the actress was quizzed if she ever wanted to be an astronaut as a child, she told the tabloid, “The closest I have come to that is being on the sets of this film. In fact, I was nervous about spouting all the technical jargon because these concepts were so alien to me. I spent hours reading and watching the videos Jagan (Shakti, director) had given me for my prep."

Meanwhile, Mission Mangal is all set to hit the theatres on August 15. The movie will lock horns with John Abraham starrer Batla House at the box office.