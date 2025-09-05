'I won’t kiss you because your mouth smells': Rishi Kapoor once revealed he quit smoking because of...

Pankaj Tripathi's Birthday today: Actor turns 48, know why he celebrates two birthdays
Teacher’s Day 2025: 8 inspiring Bollywood movies that celebrate teachers, from Taare Zameen Par to Super 30
Good news for jobseekers: OpenAI to launch AI-powered hiring platform, looks to compete with LinkedIn: Know key details
Mumbai Police issue lookout circular against Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra amid Rs 60 crore fraud allegations
What is 'halal township'? Why did controversy erupt over housing project with 'halal environment' near Mumbai?
Meet Saurabh Tripathi, fake IAS officer who fooled leaders and officials with luxury cars, used Range Rover Defender, Mercedes-Benz to...
MS Dhoni embraces old money look at US Open in Amiri shirt worth Rs...
Esha Deol once confessed her ex-husband Bharat Takhtani did not want her to 'put on weight' after marriage: 'She's aware of what...'
Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Know date, time and shubh muhurat for Bappa’s farewell
'Three guiding hands': Sachin Tendulkar celebrates Teachers' Day with special post featuring his father, brother and coach
BOLLYWOOD
But, beyond his achievements at the box office, Rishi Kapoor was a family man. One of the most viral and touching moments from his life was when he narrated how he quit smoking in one go for the love of his children.
Over the years, many stars have come and gone in the film industry, but there are a few who have won hearts with their timeless charm. One such actor was the late yesteryear superstar Rishi Kapoor, who was well-known not only for his acting skills but also his undeniable personality and charisma. Rishi Kapoor was a superstar onscreen; however, behind the scenes, he lived a simple life with his family. Rishi Kapoor was a chain smoker for most of his life, but he quit immediately, only because of one comment from his daughter. That one statement touched his heart deeply, and he gave up cigarettes from that very day.
Why did Rishi Kapoor quit smoking?
Rishi Kapoor, son of the iconic actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor, made his debut with Bobby in 1973. Rishi Kapoor was just 21 when he made his Bollywood debut and became a superstar. Over the years, Rishi Kapoor became synonymous with success and made a striking impact at the box office.
But, beyond his achievements at the box office, Rishi Kapoor was a family man. One of the most viral and touching moments from his life was when he narrated how he quit smoking in one go for the love of his children.
In his autobiography, Khullam Khulla, co-written with Meena Iyer and published by HarperCollins, Rishi Kapoor revealed, "I used to smoke a lot, but I quit when my daughter told me, ‘I won’t kiss you in the morning because your mouth smells.’ Since that day, I haven’t touched a cigarette."
How did Rishi Kapoor die?
In 2018, Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer and travelled to New York for treatment. However, the illness soon returned, and the actor sadly passed away on April 30, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Neetu Kapoor, and his children, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Ranbir Kapoor.