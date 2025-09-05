'I won’t kiss you because your mouth smells': Rishi Kapoor once revealed he quit smoking because of...

But, beyond his achievements at the box office, Rishi Kapoor was a family man. One of the most viral and touching moments from his life was when he narrated how he quit smoking in one go for the love of his children.

Over the years, many stars have come and gone in the film industry, but there are a few who have won hearts with their timeless charm. One such actor was the late yesteryear superstar Rishi Kapoor, who was well-known not only for his acting skills but also his undeniable personality and charisma. Rishi Kapoor was a superstar onscreen; however, behind the scenes, he lived a simple life with his family. Rishi Kapoor was a chain smoker for most of his life, but he quit immediately, only because of one comment from his daughter. That one statement touched his heart deeply, and he gave up cigarettes from that very day.

Why did Rishi Kapoor quit smoking?

Rishi Kapoor, son of the iconic actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor, made his debut with Bobby in 1973. Rishi Kapoor was just 21 when he made his Bollywood debut and became a superstar. Over the years, Rishi Kapoor became synonymous with success and made a striking impact at the box office.

But, beyond his achievements at the box office, Rishi Kapoor was a family man. One of the most viral and touching moments from his life was when he narrated how he quit smoking in one go for the love of his children.

In his autobiography, Khullam Khulla, co-written with Meena Iyer and published by HarperCollins, Rishi Kapoor revealed, "I used to smoke a lot, but I quit when my daughter told me, ‘I won’t kiss you in the morning because your mouth smells.’ Since that day, I haven’t touched a cigarette."

How did Rishi Kapoor die?

In 2018, Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer and travelled to New York for treatment. However, the illness soon returned, and the actor sadly passed away on April 30, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Neetu Kapoor, and his children, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Ranbir Kapoor.