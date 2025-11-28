'I wish I had done five or ten more films with him': Jaideep Ahlawat remembers Dharmendra, shares his experience of working with superstar in Ikkis

Jaideep Ahlawat has shared his thoughts about working with Dharmendra in Ikkis, which is also the last movie of the late superstar.

Bollywood actor Jaideep Ahlawat is thrilled to be sharing the same screen space with the late superstar Dharmendra in his upcoming movie Ikkis. Talking to IANS, the actor elaborated on the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity of working with Dharmendra. “To stand with him in the same frame on screen is something that deserves to be recorded in history. It's a historic moment in my life that I got to do even one film with a legend like Dharmendra, despite not belonging to his era. This is a very big thing for me.”

He added, “I wish I had done five or ten more films with him, but now he is no more.” The actor further said, “Whatever I have said about him comes from such an amazing experience that I don’t even need to say anything more. He was mine, and he will always remain with me. The love he gave me will stay with me forever! The whole country will miss him.”

For the uninitiated, Dharmendra passed away on November 24 at the age of 89. The entire nation, especially the Bollywood industry, was seen mourning his loss. Actor Jaideep Ahlawat, on November 24, had taken to his social media account to share an emotional tribute to the late actor.

Sharing a picture that featured both himself and the late superstar, Jaideep wrote, “Kuch nahi hai aisa jo keh paaunga. Bas itna ki aapne jo pyar diya mujhe unn thode se dino main. Main woh Umar Bhar yaad rakhunga, Sir. Aap bahut yaad aayenge. (There’s nothing I can really say. Just this much – the love you gave me in these few days, I will remember it for a lifetime, Sir. You will be deeply missed," he wrote in the caption.

He further added, “This world will miss the one and only Jatt Yamla Pagla Deewana. RIP Dharam ji @aapkadharam." Dharmendra, for the uninitiated, around mid-November was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital.

Also read: 'Dharmendra's body gave up, but...: Mukesh Khanna reveals last meeting with late superstar: They had set up ICU-like arrangement in home'

On November 27, the Deol family had organised a prayer meet to celebrate Dharmendra and his legacy. It was attended by the who's who of Bollywood.