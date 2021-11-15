‘I wish…’: Anushka Sharma shares heartfelt post on Instagram



Popular Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, referring to heartbreak in life, dropped an emotional post on Instagram. The actress, who has always been vocal about her thoughts, often shares quotes on social media.

While offering her emotional side, Anushka Sharma on Sunday posted a picture on Instagram. Sharing a post by Hussain Manawer, the actress addressed the pain involved in grief and heartbreak in life. It read, “To everyone dealing with grief I wish you so well man This really should be a subject in school, to help prepare us for the ultimate level of heartbreak It’s actually insane it’s not, considering it’s something everyone is going to go through at numerous stages of life (sic).”

The actress also dropped a picture in which Albert Einstein’s quote, “Great spirits have always encountered violent opposition from mediocre minds,” was written. In another Instagram story, she shared Adam Grant’s post. It read, “Imposter syndrome is a paradox: Others believe in you, you don’t believe in yourself, yet you believe yourself instead of them. If you doubt yourself, shouldn’t you also doubt your judgment of yourself? When multiple people believe in you, it might be time to believe them.”

For the unversed, Anushka got married to Virat Kohli in December 2017 in Tuscany, Italy. She gave birth to Vamika, her daughter on January 11, 2021. On the work front, Anushka, who was last seen ‘Zero’ in 2018, has several films in the pipeline including Navdeep Singh’s ‘Kaneda’, and a biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Apart from the movies, Anushka had produced the web series ‘Paatal Lok’ and the film ‘Bulbbul’ for OTT last year, meanwhile, her banner film will launch Irrfan’s son Babil in the upcoming film ‘Qala’ opposite Tripti Dimri.