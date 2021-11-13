‘I will return my Padma Shri if..., ’ says Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut's views on "real freedom" have caused quite a stir. For the unversed, Kangana, in an interview with a TV channel, had reportedly said, "Freedom got through begging, is not real freedom. We achieved real freedom in 2014."

Kangana Ranaut has stated that if her statement regarding freedom is proven to be incorrect, she will return her Padma Shri.

She wrote, “Everything is very clearly mentioned in the same interview 1857 first collective fight for freedom… along with sacrifice of greats like Subhash Chandra Bose, Rani Laxmibai and Veer Savarkar ji. 1857 I know but which war took place in 1947 I am not aware, if someone can bring to my awareness I will give back my Padma Shri and apologise also… please help me with this.”





She further wrote, “I have worked in a feature film of a martyr Rani Laxmi Bai... extensively researched on the first fight of freedom 1857... nationalism rose so did right wing ... but why it died a sudden death? and why Gandhi let Bhagat Singh die ... why Neta Bose was killed and never got Gandhi ji's support? why line of partition was drawn by a white man... ?instead of celebrating freedom why Indians killed each other some of the answers I am seeking please help me find answers.”





“As far as Aazadi in 2014 concerned I specifically said physical Aazadi we may have but consciousness and conscience of India was set free in 2014... a dead civilisation came alive and fluttered its wing and now roaring and soaring high ... today for the first time ... people can't shame us for not speaking English or coming from small towns or using made in India products... everything is articulate and clear in the same interview... lekin jo chor hain unki toh jalegi ... koi bujha nahi sakta (those who have a guilty conscience will feel the burn, nothing can be done about it) ... Jai Hind.”

While the Aam Aadmi Party filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police Department seeking a case against her for "seditious and inflammatory" remarks, MPs from all parties, including BJP MP Varun Gandhi, were outraged by her remarks.