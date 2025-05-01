Whether it's supporting Indian cricketer Mohd Shami during the recent 'roza' row, getting back at trolls who targeted him for praising Virat Kohli or condemning the Pahalgam terror attack in strong words, Javed Akhtar is known for openly voicing his opinions on X.

As someone who often schools faceless people on social media for their communal and hateful remarks, veteran screenwriter-poet Javed Akhtar says trolls should know they can also be subjected to the same treatment when the need arises. Whether it's supporting Indian cricketer Mohd Shami during the recent 'roza' row, getting back at trolls who targeted him for praising Virat Kohli or condemning the Pahalgam terror attack in strong words, the lyricist is known for openly voicing his opinions on X.

Asked whether his family asks him to steer clear of social media trolls, Akhtar told PTI, "Yes, absolutely. Even my friends say 'Let it be. Why do you want to get into it? You are above all these things.' Forgive me for my immodesty, I mostly feel above these (trolls) but sometimes you have to come down and tell them that, 'No, you can't take this liberty, and if you will, I'll pay you back in the same coins.'"

Sholay and Deewar, which he co-wrote with Salim Khan, are celebrating their 50th release anniversary. Asked what was the reason behind the enduring relevance of these films, the 80-year-old writer said it's impossible to predict how a movie is going to connect with people while writing it as he stated, "Kuch achhe kaam hote hain jo reh jaate hain public memory mein (There are a few good works that remain etched in public memory). And the films you're talking about they have somehow (have stayed in public memory). Why, I don't know. If I knew, I would've done it again and again. They have become a part of the Indian psyche, culture, and common language."

"Dialogues of a 50-year-old film are being referenced in stand-up comedy, other films, and even in political speeches till today. How and why has it happened? I mean, what is charisma? There is no definition of charisma. It happens and then you try to reason it out, find some rationale or logic in it. But I think it is beyond it," Javed Akhtar added. (With inputs from PTI)

READ | Javed Akhtar reacts to Pakistani star Fawad Khan's Abir Gulaal being banned in India after Pahalgam attack: 'There is hardly any...'