Karan Johar's dream project, historical drama Takht, isn't dead. His ambitious film has not been shelved, and he's keen to make it.

Filmmaker Karan Johar has broken the silence about his dream project, Takht being shelved, and clarified that the film is indefinitely postponed, but not canned. In 2019, Karan made a huge announcement about an ambitious historical drama based on the Mughal dynasty, the enmity between Dara Shikoh and his brother, Emperor Aurangzeb. Takht had everything in place, a mega budget period drama with an ensemble cast, including Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Janhvi Kapoor in the key roles.

Takht was originally announced for a December 2021 release. However, over the years, Takht went to the back burner, and then there were reports that the movie had been shelved. Recently, Karan spoke to Galata Plus, and he revealed that the film got postponed due to 'multiple factors', but it's definitely happening. Without giving out many details, he said, "It’s a film on my table, and I will make it one day."

Set against the backdrop of Mughal politics, Takht is based on the intense power struggle between brothers Dara Shikoh and Aurangzeb. Karan praised the screenplay by Sumit Roy and said, "I think it’s my best screenplay to date." Takht was announced with an official teaser and poster, revealing the cast details with the release date. However, over the years, filmgoers thought that Takht would never happen. With Karan's latest statement, he has reassured and reignited hopes among fans.

On the work front, Karan Johar made his directorial comeback with the successful Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahanii. His upcoming productions include Triptii Dimri's Dhadak 2, Kartik Aaryan's Naagzilla, and Tu Meri Main Tera.