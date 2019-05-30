'I will get into your house and kill you': Salman Khan fan gives an OPEN THREAT to Sona Mohapatra

Salman Khan is currently busy promoting his Eid release Bharat. The movie, which was initially going to star Priyanka Chopra, now features Katrina Kaif in the lead role. He has been promoting the movie with Katrina. In his recent interactions, Salman went on to take various digs at Priyanka for leaving the movie.

Salman Khan even went on to say that while many actresses (probably referrring to Katrina Kaif) would choose Bharat over their marriage, Priyanka Chopra chose her wedding over the movie, in 'nick' of time (taking at dig at her wedding with Nick Jonas). Sona Mohapatra, who has often targetted Khan, went on to reply to each one of his digs.

On Salman's dig at the wedding, Mohapatra wrote, "Cus @priyankachopra has better things to do in life, real men to hang out with & more importantly, girls to inspire with her journey," adding, "A showcase & poster child of toxic masculinity. Low brow dig at not only a woman who was not in the room but a disgusting disregard & contempt for the woman & colleague sitting next to him in the same room. Unless we call out such serial bad behaviour, nothing changes, #India."

When a user pointed out that Priyanka Chopra has moved on, Sona, on Salman Khan's fans, wrote, "Try telling that to his fans who shadow his toxicity & are calling her derogatory names on my timeline. They meme her 10 year age gap with her husband but conveniently forget that their idol is close to 20 years older than her. Grow up, you fools, I say to them."

The singer has now received an open threat from Salman Khan fan. “Once again you tell something bad about Salman Khan from the bloody fucking mouth, I will get into your house and kill you. It’s the 1st and last warning, you slut,” wrote the Bhai fan. Sharing the post, Sona wrote, "Such & such mails come my way regularly , from the followers of this ‘hero’ of bad behaviour. This beacon of ‘human’ values who inspires such serial toxic behaviour is actually claiming the title of #Bharat, drawing parallels with our great nation, nothing lesser."

Read her post here:

Such & such mails come my way regularly , from the followers of this ‘hero’ of bad behaviour. This beacon of ‘human’ values who inspires such serial toxic behaviour is actually claiming the title of #Bharat , drawing parallels with our great nation, nothing lesser. @NCWIndia pic.twitter.com/8cxH6vtZyg — SONA (@sonamohapatra) May 28, 2019

She also shared another tweet called the fans 'gang of inspired by bhai'. "Dear India, please be introduced to this band & gang of ‘inspired by bhai’, bullies, threat giving goons & general scum. Let’s tell them & show them their real place in a civilised, learning society; the dustbin," wrote Mohapatra.

Read her tweet here:

Dear India, please be introduced to this band & gang of ‘inspired by bhai’, bullies, threat giving goons & general scum. Let’s tell them & show them their real place in a civilised, learning society; the dustbin. https://t.co/XJwEPGtK7N — SONA (@sonamohapatra) May 29, 2019

Surprisingly Sona is not the first one to receive a threat from any fan. In a recent example, Anurag Kashyap received a rape threat directed towards his daughter because he spoke up against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Interestingly Modi helped Kashyap in filing an FIR against the user.