Anushka Sharma, in an interview, shared how disheartened she felt and cried after losing the Filmfare Best Female Debut award to Asin. Both were nominated in the same category—Anushka for Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Asin for Ghajini.

Anushka recalled thinking that since Asin had already done Ghajini in both Tamil and Hindi, she would win the award for Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.

Ghajini is an action-packed thriller directed by A.R. Murugadoss. The original Tamil version, released in 2005, featured Suriya and Asin in the lead roles. That same year, the film was dubbed and released in Telugu by Allu Aravind. In 2008, Murugadoss remade Ghajini in Hindi, with Aamir Khan starring alongside Asin.

While speaking to Look Who's Talking With Niranjan in 2018, Anushka said, "I am very upset they didn't give it to me. Because I had made my calculation you know. Main calculate karke gayi thi (I had calculated) that, 'See Asin has done the film in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada maybe. That Ghajini film. She has done it in all languages. She is already an actress for many years. Obviously usko toh nahi denge (they won't give it to her)'."

She added, "Debut toh mera hua hai, main nayi hun, maine nayi film mein kaam kiya hai (It was my debut, I am new, I worked in a new film). I need the encouragement'. So I was convinced I am going to get it. But they gave it to her. I was very sad. I was very upset. I clapped, I clapped. I cried like a child as if I didn't get a certificate in school."

