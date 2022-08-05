'I was suicidal at times': Deepika Padukone recalls suffering from depression

Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Deepika Padukone, a supporter of mental health, talked openly about her struggle with depression and even admitted that she had considered suicide.

The actress gave due credit to her mother, who she claims recognised the signs and symptoms of her melancholy and recommended her to get professional care. The actress launched an NGO to raise awareness about mental health in India.

According to Bollywoodlife, she said, "I was on a career-high, everything was going well, so there was no apparent reason why I was feeling what I was feeling, but I would break down, there were days where I just wanted to sleep, because sleep was an escape. I was suicidal at times and had to deal with all of that. My parents live in Bangalore and when they visited me, you often put on a brave front as you want to show them that you are doing well, until one day when my parents were leaving and going back to Bangalore and I suddenly had a breakdown, my mother asked me usual hygiene questions whether it is a boyfriend or something at work or something happened. I didn't have any answer because it was none of these things, and it just came from an empty hallow place and she knew instantly and that was god sent for me. I give all the credit to my mother for understanding the signs and symptoms.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be seen next in Pathaan co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The actioner is being directed by Siddharth Anand for Yash Raj Productions and is slated to release on January 25, 2023. It is one of the most awaited films in Bollywood as it marks the return of SRK to the big screen after his last release Zero in 2018.

She will also be seen in the aerial actioner Fighter in which she is paired opposite Hrithik Roshan for the first time in her career. Scheduled to arrive in cinemas on September 28, 2023, it is also being directed by Siddharth Anand and will mark his debut as the producer under his banner named Marflix.

Apart from these two biggies, the Piku actress also has Nag Ashwin's big-budget science fiction film, tentatively titled Project K with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. And she will be pairing again with Big B in the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film The Intern which starred Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro in the lead roles.