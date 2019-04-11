'I was so obsessed with Student Of The Year, that I willed it into my life': Ananya Panday

Ahead of her big screen debut, Ananya Panday made a startling debut on the cover of a leading magazine and her first ever interview divulged details about her life and career. The bubbly and cheerful starlet won hearts in no time with her sweet and innocent looks doubled with her elegant and graceful fashion sense. The self-admitted Bollywood fanatic accepts that she listens to Bollywood and only Bollywood, she knows the hook steps from every song in every film. Ananya feels her determination to be an actress landed her the role in Student of The Year 2.

Ananya Panday is taking all the right steps before entering the show business. Talking about her life decisions she admitted in her interview with Elle, "I love my attitude towards life the most. I only chase after the important things. I was so obsessed with Student Of The Year, that I willed it into my life. Small things like Instagram comments, where people express dislike towards me or are mean don’t bother me at all. I love everybody. I feel like I can make people very comfortable. No one’s intimidated around me and I like that."

Making her big debut with Student of the year 2, the young actress has also bagged her second film Pati Patni Aur Woh, even before her first release. Talking about her future desires, the actress revealed her wishlist of filmmakers saying, "Karan Johar, for his direction. Zoya Akhtar because everything she does is just perfect. I watch Luck By Chance every month! Sanjay Leela Bhansali, he is a magician. Devdas makes me cry."

One of the youngest actresses in the industry, Ananya Panday has amassed a huge fan following even before stepping her feet in Bollywood and has earned the title of 'Teenage obsession'. A regular amongst the paparazzi, Ananya Panday has generated immense buzz ahead of her first release.

After a remarkable appearance at the coveted talk show Koffee With Karan, Ananya has just added to her fandom with her bubbly, outspoken and honest personality. With 'Student of The Year 2' and 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh', Ananya Panday promises diverse characters with varied traits of her personality.