'I was Rishi Kapoor's wing-woman': Neetu Kapoor remembers helping late husband in 'impressing girls' before they dated

Neetu Kapoor recently visited the sets of the singing-based reality show Indian Idol 12 for Rishi Kapoor and her special episode. It's been nearly a year since we lost the legendary actor and during the episode, Neetu got emotional while taking a trip down memory lane. She even got teary-eyed while seeing her photos with Rishi Kapoor and remembered a few fun instances from their eternal love story.

On Indian Idol 12, Neetu stated, "I was Rishi’s wing-woman and always helping him in impressing girls until we started dating. Rishi found me very cute and sweet and we used to call each other Bob."

While talking about how he confessed his feelings to her, Neetu narrated, "He was in Paris whereas I was in Kashmir, shooting, and suddenly I got a telegram from Rishi saying he misses me and loves me."

Earlier in 2020, Neetu had tested positive for coronavirus and while summing up the year after losing Rishi Kapoor, she wrote on her Instagram page, "2020 was quite a roller coaster!!! When YOU left I felt like a deer caught in the headlights not knowing where to go... #jjj was cathartic at that time as it gave me something to look forward to!!! Then Covid happened. I could have never gone thru so much without my cuties. Thank you both for holding on #RnR #jugjuggjeeyo."

Meanwhile, during her appearance on Indian Idol 12, her children Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni made a virtual appearance and showered their love for her.