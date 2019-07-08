'I was quoted in a very wrong way', defends Sandeep Reddy Vanga over 'Kabir Singh' statement

Sandeep Reddy, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Kabir Singh, Web Exclusive

On 6th July, 2019, Sandeep Reddy Vanga made a statement. He said that Kabir Singh 'would not have emotion if a guy cannot slap his girl, or vice-versa'. The director went on to add that people talking ill about the film are the ones who have never experienced love.

This statement had irked the internet to a massive level. The director also received backlash from celebrities hailing from his own Telugu industry. Samantha Akkineni and Qarib Qarib Singlle actress Parvathy were among the few celebrities who raised their voice against the director.

Now Sandeep Reddy Vanga gave a statement in another interview that he was wrongly quoted. "Go, watch it and enjoy. If you don't like the film then fine. You took me completely wrong. It's not assault. When you're so close to each other, when you can't handle your worst thing with each other. And you don't have the liberty of showing your worst side..The worst thing is not like 'iss din daaru peeke aake maar rha hai'. It's about the liberty of the expression between a couple who is deeply connected. It works for a woman also and it works for a man also. I spoke for both the sides. But sadly, they are quoting in a very wrong way," Sandeep told Times Now in the interview.

Twitterati trolled the director, saying that he directed the Pakistani film Sahib Jee at the age of two. Talking about Kabir Singh, the movie, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in lead roles, is the Hindi remake of Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey starrer Arjun Reddy. It has crossed Rs. 200 crore mark and hopes to reach Rs. 300 crore mark soon.