'I was just dying...': Kareena Kapoor pens emotional note about her character in Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders

Kareena, who is also producing the project along with Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, penned an emotional note about her character in Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders.

Kareena Kapoor Khan says she has always been a fan of detective stories and her upcoming film The Buckingham Murders fulfilled her wish of starring in one. Directed by Hansal Mehta, "The Buckingham Murders" is billed as an "atmospheric thriller". The film had its world premiere at the 67th BFI London Film Festival on Saturday.

Kareena, who is also producing the project along with Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, said she feels excited as an actor and a first-time producer. She wrote, "जस भामरा Jas was a character I have been waiting to play for the last 23 years, being a huge fan of the detective series genre… watching everything from Karamchand to Helen Mirren in Prime Suspect to Hercule Poirot in Agatha Christie to Kate Winslet in Mare of Easttown, I was just dying to be that detective woman."

She added, "On a 25-page synopsis given to me by Hansal and Ekta, I started reading it at 1 a.m., and I knew I had found the woman I wanted to be…Ekta, Hansal and I set off on this journey to make a slightly unconventional film, but a film that is with heart, a bit of a smile, and, oh my god, lots of tears... It played at the British Film Institute last night, and as this film starts its journey... in the world of movies... I couldn’t be more nervous and excited as an actor and a first-time producer... I feel so odd writing that… but I feel really cool…So giving you all a glimpse of this gem we made... into the world of जस भामरा. I do hope Jas hasn’t ended her journey yet, because it’s been a dream to continue this wonderful yet strong woman whose grief is beyond measure but stronger than she knows."

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor, who recently featured in Jaane Jaan, opened up about Laal Singh Chaddha’s failure and revealed Aamir Khan looked ‘apologetic’ after that. The actress also mentioned that she texted him on WhatsApp and said talked to him.

While speaking to Mid-day about Laal Singh Chaddha, Kareena said, “I mean Aamir was like living that character. He had become Laal. I don’t know, I think maybe it was just people had… Covid had just happened and everything was slowly opening up and people maybe wanted something more energetic and fun, rather than this, which was slightly emotional and... Maybe because there were these big names attached to it, Aamir and me, maybe they wanted something more frothy coming out at this time. I think this was slightly dark..”

She added that she didn’t meet Aamir after that because of pregnancy, but he wrote a long letter to him saying that this doesn’t affect their friendship. She said, “After the film I was busy. I gave birth, I had another child during Covid. There was so much going on at that time, so I never really met Aamir after the film. But then obviously after that I bumped into him at the NMACC event and I know, I saw it in his eyes that he was he was a bit apologetic, he was sad about the fact why did this happen.”

“We have also done some great work together, with a big blockbuster like 3 Idiots, then Talaash… So, somewhere there was that feeling. I wrote to Advait as well as Aamir that I don’t judge relationships, friendships or our talent as actors with a film that didn’t work. For me Roopa will always be an iconic character which I played because she was slightly dark. And he was also worried about that. He was like, zyada dark toh nahi ho jayega character. I was like, nahi thik hai, it’s fine, that arc we have to show. I told him on a long Whatsapp that don’t feel that we have lost because we haven’t. We made a beautiful film and our friendship and our love is not measured by box office success,” she concluded.