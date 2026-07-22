'I was boiling with anger': Naseeruddin Shah reacts to CJP protest crackdown, compares Delhi Police action to ICE

Naseeruddin Shah criticised the alleged police action against student protesters in Delhi and urged the protesting youth to continue their fight.

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has expressed his support for students protesting in Delhi over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, including the NEET paper leak.

In a video shared on his official Instagram account, the 76-year-old actor spoke about the police action during the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led Chalo Sansad protest on July 20. Shah appeared emotional while criticising the alleged use of force against the protesters.

Naseeruddin Shah compares police action to ICE agents

“अगर मुल्क की रहनुमाई एक जाहिल करेगा, तो वह यही चाहेगा कि पूरा देश उसकी तरह जाहिल, नाक़ाबिल, नासमझ और बेरहम बने।”



~ नसीरुद्दीन जी



सलाम उस हर युवा और छात्र को, जिन्होंने लड़ना नहीं छोड़ा, झुकना नहीं स्वीकारा, और लाठियाँ टूटीं, लेकिन वे नहीं टूटे। pic.twitter.com/3vhlbbXZyA — Priyanka Bharti (@priyanka2bharti) July 21, 2026

Speaking in Hindi, Shah said, “Iss waqt mera dil bhi bhara hua hai aur main gusse se khaul bhi raha hoon yeh dekhkar ke humare bachchon ke saath kis tarah zulm ka bartav kiya ja raha hai unn gundon ke haathon jo mujhe America ke ICE agents ki yaad dilate hai, muh pe naqab lagaye hue, haath mein danda liye hue. Kabhi apne bachchon ke baare mein bhi socha karo aur yeh bhi socho tumhara anjaam tumhe bhi ek din milega zaroor. (I am emotional, and at the same time, my blood boils seeing how the youth are being tortured by those goons who remind me of the ICE agents in America. These people were wearing masks and holding batons. Do think about your children too and be aware of the consequences you would have to face eventually.)”

The actor was referring to visuals that showed police personnel allegedly using force against protesters during the demonstration.

'Keep fighting'

Shah also extended his support to the students and urged them not to give up. “Bohot se logon ki hamdardi aapke saath hai. Bohot se log aapke saath hai. Aap ladhte rahe, mujhe humare mulq ki yuva peedhi se humesha ummeed rahi hai aur ab voh ummeed aur ujagar ho gayi hai. Aap log apni ladayi ladhte rahein, hum aapke saath hai,” he said.

(I would like to tell the students that do not lose hope. You have the empathy of millions. There are many standing by you. Keep fighting; I always have faith in the youth of our country, and the faith has just strengthened. In this fight, we are with you.)

What happened during the Delhi protest?

Shah's comments came after violence broke out during the CJP's Chalo Sansad march in Delhi on Monday. Several students and activists had gathered at Jantar Mantar and attempted to march towards Parliament amid tight security arrangements.

The area was surrounded by heavy police deployment and multiple barricades, with prohibitory orders also in place under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. Visuals from the protest showed police allegedly using lathi-charge and tear gas shells to control the situation.

Why are students protesting?

The agitation began in June at Jantar Mantar and has focused on alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, including the NEET paper leak. Protesters have also demanded reforms in the education system and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk later joined the protest and began an indefinite hunger strike. The movement has since received support from several political leaders and public figures. On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Uddhav Thackeray and others extended their support to the protesters.

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, along with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and other senior party leaders, also staged a dharna outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Kalyan Marg residence, demanding the Prime Minister's resignation over the police action against student protesters.