The 29-year-old Janki Bodiwala revealed that during the making of Vash, the director asked her if she could pee for real, as it would create a deeper impact.

Actress Janki Bodiwala made a shocking revelation about a director who told her to pee for real to make the scene impactful. Last year, Janki made her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn's Shaitaan. The horror-thriller is the remake of the Gujarati film Vash, and she played the same role in the original film as well. During the making of Vash, Janki attended workshops, and during one such session, the director, Krishnadev Yagnik, asked if she could urinate for real during the possession scene, as it would be more impactful on the screen.

During a roundtable conversation, Janki recalled the scene where a possessed Aarya urinates to stop her father from making the situation worse. She said, "I did the Gujarati version, and I had the same scene to perform there. While we were doing workshops, the director is a very good person. He asked me, 'Can you just do it for real?' The pee scene. It will make a big impact. And I was so happy about it. Like, whoa! Being an actor, I’m getting a chance to do it on screen. Something that no one has ever done.”

Janki further revealed that though she agreed, the idea was scrapped, and explained why. She added, "It didn’t happen because of the art thing, and it would have taken many retakes. It wouldn’t have been possible practically on set. So we found a way of doing that. I was happy I got to do things I can’t in real life." Janki confessed that the pee scene is her favourite scene from the film, and because of that scene, she agreed to do that film.

For the unversed, Shaitaan was a blockbuster success, becoming the highest-grossing horror film by beating Raaz 3, which held the record for 12 years. Made in the budget of Rs 60-65 crores, the movie grossed Rs 211 crores worldwide. Shaitaan will be followed by Shaitaan 2.