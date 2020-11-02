Headlines

'I was abused at 14': Aamir Khan's daughter Ira recalls her horror

Ira Khan did not even realize she was being abused, but then approached her parents, including Aamir Khan, who got her out of the situation

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 10:20 PM IST

After sharing a video claiming she is clinically depressed, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has now opened up on the incident which triggered the emotion inside of her. She recalled being abused at the age of 14 and reaching out to her parents, Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, for help soon after.

Ira spoke about the abuse by someone she 'kind of knew'. "When I was 14, I was sexually abused. That was a slightly odd situation in the sense that I didn’t know whether the person knew what they were doing. I sort of knew them. It wasn’t happening every day. It took me about a year to be sure that they knew what they were doing," she was heard saying in the video.

Khan then mentioned she got out of the situation by seeking help from her parents. “I immediately wrote my parents an email and got myself out of that situation. Once I was out of situation, I didn’t feel bad anymore. I wasn’t scared. I felt like this wasn’t happening to me anymore, and it is over. I moved on and let go,” she said.

Ira had addressed the video to talk about the 'privilege' she spoke about while revealing that she was clinically depressed.

Check out the video here. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

She said, "I never spoke to anyone about anything because I assumed that my privilege meant I should handle my stuff on my own, or if there was something bigger, it would make people need a better answer than “I don’t know.” It made me feel like I needed a better answer and until I had that answer, my feelings weren’t something I should bother anyone else with. No problem was big enough to ponder too long about. What would anyone do? I had everything. What would anyone say? I had said it all." 

In her video, Ira also spoke about her parents' divorce--Aamir and his ex-wife Reena Dutta-- and said that it did not scar her as many would assume. 

"When I was small, my parents got divorced. But that didn’t seem like something that would traumatise me because my parents’ divorce was amicable. They are friends, the whole family is still friends. We are not a broken family by any means," she said. 

Ira added in her video that even the amicable divorce was a privilege she had. "My parents were very good about being parents to Junaid and me, even after divorce. And when people would say ‘Oh I am so sorry to hear about your parents’ divorce, I would be like (shrugs) ‘What are you talking about? It is not a bad thing. Another privilege I didn’t realise. It could be something that could scar you. It didn’t scar me. I don’t remember most of it but I didn’t feel like my parents’ divorce is something that could bother me. So that can’t be the reason why I am feeling so sad."

