Deepika Padukone became a phenomenon after making her debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om. However, before she became a superstar, Deepika Padukone was a successful model and often grabbed more attention for her personal life rather than her professional achievements. Before marrying Ranveer Singh in 2018, Deepika Padukone famously dated Ranbir Kapoor for many years. But do you know who Deepika Padukone's first boyfriend was? Deepika Padukone, during her initial days in Mumbai, was in a relationship with model-turned-actor Muzammil Ibrahim. In a recent interview, Muzammil Ibrahim shared how Deepika Padukone was the one who proposed to him first and that the two remained in touch until she got married to Ranveer Singh.

Speaking about how they met, Muzammil Ibrahim told Siddharth Kannan, "We were very good friends, and we still are. She is a very nice girl. We dated during our modeling days. We did a show for Tommy Hilfiger together. And she had seen me in Gladrags, Pardesiya, and all of that, and liked me a lot. That is how we met."

Muzammil Ibrahim further revealed that he dated Deepika Padukone for two years and that he was "the first guy she met in Bombay and vice versa". Recalling how and why they broke up, Muzammil Ibrahim said, "It was my first actual relationship. Deepika proposed to me first. We broke up because I left her, but I don't regret it. I never regret leaving anyone. Plus, I was a star at that time, she was not. She was a model, but I had become an actor already."

After their break up, Deepika Padukone went on to become a superstar and one of the highest-paid actresses in India. "She is a superstar now. Everyone knows her, nobody knows me. I am a big fan. I love her work, and I feel really happy when I see her doing good in life. I have spent so much time with her, I always want to see her happy," Muzammil Ibrahim said.

Muzammil Ibrahim did not reveal the reason behind his breakup with Deepika Padukone but specified that there was never any ego or hatred between them.

Born in 1986, Muzammil Ibrahim was a supermodel. In 2003, he won the Gladrags Manhunt India pageant as Mr India. At the time, he was studying mechanical engineering at Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University. Following a successful career in modeling, Muzammil Ibrahim made his debut as a lead actor in 2007 with the Pooja Bhatt-directed film, Dhokha. Muzammil Ibrahim then appeared in Horn 'Ok' Pleassss and Will You Marry Me? All three of his films flopped badly at the box office and ruined his career in the film industry.

Muzammil Ibrahim was last seen in Hotstar's web show Special Ops, which was released in 2020. Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, made her film debut in 2007 and has never looked back. Today, she is one of the most successful and bankable stars in India with a net worth in crores.

