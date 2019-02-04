I was 16 when I came to Mumbai for the auditions of Boogie Woogie and got rejected: Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao has proved his acting prowess right from the time he set his foot in the film industry. He has carved a niche for himself by playing varied roles and today he is considered as one of the best actors in B-Town. But did you know that Rajkummar once desired to become a dancer?

Recently, the ensemble cast of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga visited the sets of Super Dancer Chapter 3. Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Sonam Kapoor, along with Rajkummar Rao enjoyed the performances of the little stars who performed on some of the hit numbers of these celebrities.

The actors were impressed by the performances and Rajkummar mentioned that he was very fond of dancing and wanted to become a dancer. He had travelled to Mumbai by train to fulfill his dream of becoming a dancer. He had come to the city of dreams for the first time to audition for Boogie Woogie, which was a popular dance show back in the days.

Talking about his dream to become dancer, Rajkummar Rao said, “I was in tenth standard when I came to Mumbai from Gurgaon for the first time, I always wanted to be a dancer and came here for the auditions of Boogie Woogie where I got rejected. I was sixteen years old when I came here. I was very disheartened by that rejection then but today I am so glad that I got rejected. It got me to a better career that I am in today.”

Rajkummar not only enjoyed the power packed performances of the contestants but surprised everyone with his spontaneous dance moves. He performed with Sonam Kapoor and the contestants and left everyone shocked with his moves.