'I wanted to marry her right after our first meeting': Nawab Shah on wife Pooja Batra

On July 4, 2019, Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah tied the knot secretly after a whirlwind romance. The couple started dating earlier this year and knew that they are each other's soulmates. Talking about their wedding, Pooja said to Bombay Times, "Yes, we are married. Nawab and I exchanged vows in Delhi, with only our families in attendance. Our loved ones kept asking us why we were delaying it (the marriage). I was simply going with the flow, but then I realised that he is the man I want to spend the rest of my life with, and there is no point in delaying it any further."

Now, Nawab spoke to the daily and shared about his relationship with Pooja stating, "One has to be ready to experience something like this, and I guess, Pooja and I were in that space. It was as if we were destined to be together. We didn’t want to think about it too much and delay it (marriage) any further. Both of us have gone through various phases in life and have matured over the years. When I reconnected with her, a relationship wasn’t on my mind. However, at this stage in life, you feel the void of not having a companion. Pooja entered my life like sunshine and I was sure that I wanted to spend the rest of my life with her. In fact, I wanted to marry her right after our first meeting."

He further talked about Pooja saying, "Pooja is a lovely soul and a great person, and that’s important to me. Romance happens on its own and is an organic process. We are on the same wavelength and are alike. We had no doubts about the relationship or each other, which is rare in today’s day and age. We connected so beautifully, that everything came together for us."