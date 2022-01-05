'I wanted it to end': Sunny Leone opens up on her infamous 2016 television interview

That Sunny Leone has had to struggle to be 'accepted', is no secret. The actress, who will next be seen making her debut in the Tamil and Malayalam film industries with the release of 'Veeramadevi' and 'Rangeela' this year, recently

opened up about her infamous interview back in 2016 with a veteran TV journalist who subjected her to a barrage of inappropriate and sexist questions.

For the unversed, back in 2016, there was an outpouring of support for Sunny after she was insensitively probed by an English News journalist about her past as a porn star. After the interview, Sunny's fans and many industry insiders slammed the interview and called it inappropriate while lauding the actress for maintaining her calm and composure throughout.

Speaking about the same to Bollywood Bubble, Sunny Leone said that she was hurt and affected on many levels. She also mentioned that the fact that no one tried to stop it hurt her even more.

"These people hated me or said bad things about me for years and now someone bashes me on television. And now I am ok and now I am accepted. I was the same person before. So great that they recognise that ‘Hey I am a person’. But it really did hurt me," Sunny told the portal.

She added that now she is "thankful to everybody who spoke up."

Recalling the infamous interview, Sunny said that at one point during the conversation, she wanted to set off but decided against it. Sunny said, "I thought I should observe respect if he is someone higher on the totem pole. And one should always respect their elders. So, I sat there. I wanted it to end. I almost got out of it. I was so close but then he said, 'No no no, sit down' so I said ok."

Speaking about people on the set not intervening to stop the interview, Sunny averred, "This was on multi-levels of feeling hurt. The biggest question afterwards - there were rows of chairs and people sitting in that room. I turn I go, ‘Did I do something to you people? Did I hurt you in any way? Did you not think it was okay to come and stop this?’ You’ve worked with these people for several years and not one person thought it was not right and they needed to stop this. Not one."

On the work front, besides her Tamil and Malayalam debuts, Sunny will also be seen in Hindi films 'Helen' and 'The Battle of Bhima Koregaon'.