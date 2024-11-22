Social media is flooded with users praising Abhishek Bachchan's performance in his latest release, I Want To Talk, directed by Shoojit Sircar.

Movie buffs have flocked to social media to heap praises on the Abhishek Bachchan starrer I Want To Talk after it finally hit the theatres. Shoojit Sircar’s directorial about a father and a daughter’s journey has touched most social media users, with some calling it a ‘masterpiece of unspoken emotions’.

Taking to X(formerly known as Twitter), a user wrote, “#IWantToTalk is a masterpiece of unspoken emotions. The long silences and subtle dialogues are like a warm blanket that comforts you, telling you everything will be ok. Shoojit Sircar’s ability to capture complex relationships, especially the father-daughter bond, is unmatched.” Another user’s review read, "#IWantToTalk is a watchable affair for #AbhishekBachchan and #AhilyaBamroo’s performance. The film has regular Shoojit Sircar’s pace and an offbeat humour mixed with a lot of medical talk.”

I Want To Talk marks Abhishek Bachchan’s return to the silver screen after R Balki’s Ghoomer. In the film, he plays a father facing life-altering surgery as well as navigating a complex relationship with his daughter. Apart from Abhishek, the film also stars Ahilya Bamroo (who plays his daughter), Johny Lever, and Banita Sandhu. The social media is flooded with users praising Abhishek’s performance. “@juniorbachchan sir's best performance in last 10 years! Best cheez iss movie ki yeh hai ki #ShoojitSircar has let the expression do the talk! Emotionally well crafted and beautiful to see the father-daughter relationship too!" wrote a user.

“#IWantToTalk is one of the best movies of this year, a beautiful and touching movie.. performance by @juniorbachchan is next level. What an acting level, just wow wow,” said a netizen. Your Son is The real उतराधिकारी @juniorbachchan Has proved time and again that he play's these different character roles so effortlessly and proves his critics that there are few who out do themselves with each performance,” added another netizen.

Written by Tushar Sheetal Jain and bankrolled by Rising Sun Films and Kino Works, I Want To Talk arrived in the theatres today, November 22, 2024.