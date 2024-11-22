Despite a dull first half, I Want To Talk works because of a strong second half that has several relatable moments, subtle drama, and beautiful performances of the lead actors.

Director: Shoojit Sircar

Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Ahilya Bamroo, Johnny Lever, Pearle Dey

Where to watch: In cinemas

Rating: 3.5 stars

Arjun Sen (Abhishek Bachchan) a divorcee, and skilled marketing professional battles multiple diseases at different stages of his life. In his stubbornness to stay alive, he undergoes numerous surgeries and also rekindles his relationship with his daughter Reya. Will Arjun survive the tides of time, and battle life-threatening illnesses, and will he and Reya ever understand each other? That forms the plot of I Want To Talk.

Director Shoojit Sircar helms another slice-of-life drama, exploring the rollercoaster ride of life with a father-daughter duo striving through the struggles. Shoojit's latest movie gives a deja vu of his previous hit Piku. It does more when you see Abhishek Bachchan giving his best in the dramatic moments, reminding you of cranky, stubborn, Bashkor Banerjee from Piku, played by his father Amitabh Bachchan.

One thing is for sure, director Shoojit and his writer Ritesh Shah have given the best work to the father-son duo. I Want To Talk is based on the real-life personality Arjun Sen, who is Shoojit's friend. The director took the task of making a biography on a living personality and tried to justify him with his clever writing and Jr Bacchahn's earnest performance. Abhishek Bachchan-starrer I Want To Talk celebrates life in the purest form.

I Want To Talk begins on a slow note, but we are quickly introduced to Arjun's troubled, lonely life. After he gets diagnosed with throat cancer, he tries his best to battle it. But his turmoil isn't just limited to battling disease but also trying to hold the relationship with his daughter, which is on the verge of breaking.

I Want To Talk works because of its relatable situations, simple-yet-touching dialogues, and conviction of actors. Except for Abhishek and Johnny, no other cast member is as popular or well-known, and that's where the writing team wins. By the end of the film, you'll get more involved in these characters as their newness on the big screen impresses you. After a slow, bit dull first half, the movie picks up pace in the second half, and it ends on a high positive note, leaving you satisfied.

Speaking about performances, Abhishek Bachchan lives, breathes, and looks like Arjun Sen from start to end. I have always believed that AB Jr is a beast locked in a cage. He has the full potential of becoming a superstar. All he needs is strong scripts like his father has been blessed with throughout his career (read: Deewaar, Sholay, Don, Trishul, Laawaris), or directors, who can pull the best out of him. Abhishek not only goes through a physical transformation but also mimics him so subtly that he never goes over the top.

Ahilya Bamroo, the debutant stands out as Arjun's daughter, Reya. She excels in dramatic moments, and her pitch-perfect dialogue delivery will leave you stunned. Reya comes from a broken home and tries to balance between his ailing father and mother. A scene where she confronts Arjun about her struggle to become a perfect daughter is a real tear-jerker moment. Johnny Lever plays the small yet impactful role of a helper who keeps motivating Arjun to fight for his life. Pearle Dey plays young Reya. She's adorable yet powerful and conveys complex emotions with her eyes. Jayant Kripalani plays Dr Jayanta Deb, Arjun's doctor and close friend, who gets manipulated by Arjun's conviction for undertaking different surgeries.

Speaking about the shortcomings, the movie suffers from a dull first half. Pre-interval could be 10-15 minutes shorter. The music is subtle, but there are no songs or memorable soundtrack that will stay with you. Also, the movie does give you a hangover of Vijay 69 or even Unnchai, as the primary character wishes to run a marathon to set an example.

Regardless of the few hiccups, I Want To Talk is Abhishek Bachchan's finest performance after Guru, and it's an emotional, heart-touching flick that beautifully captures the father-daughter's complicated relationship with relatable drama. Though the movie has a niche audience, such slice-of-life dramas deserve to be enjoyed on the big screen.

