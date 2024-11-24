Abhishek Bachchan's film sees growth but fails to collect even Rs 1 crore in two days.

Abhishek Bachchan is currently winning hearts for his performance in I Want To Talk. Though the movie opened to a positive response from the audience, it recorded the second-lowest opening of Abhishek’s career. However, the second day saw the film witnessing a slight growth in the box office collection.

According to the industry tracker, Sacnilk, Abhishek Bachchan’s I Want To Talk has earned Rs 25 lakhs on day 1 which is a disastrous opening for Abhishek Bachchan's film. However, due to positive word of mouth, the film has finally seen some growth in its box office collection. On day 2, the film collected Rs 44 lakh at the box office.

Despite the growth, the box office numbers are still considered to be very low. The film has failed to collect even Rs 1 crore at the box office in 2 days despite positive reviews. Reportedly made on a budget of Rs 30-40 crore, the film has quite a long way to go to register as a hit.

Talking about his performance in the film, Abhishek Bachchan said, “Well, firstly, thank you very much. Well, I hope every actor gets to do work that is going to be career-defining with every film that they choose to do. That's the attitude with which you should, I believe, approach each and every one of your films. And I'd like to do that with every film of mine. And as far as where the pain and suffering come from, we're actors.

This is what we do. We quietly listen to the direction given to us by our director, in this case, Shoojit Da. So the entire credit I have to give entirely to him. I've just been a puppet in his hands. And the credit for all of this has to go entirely to him.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek Bachchan will be next seen in Shah Rukh Khan's King. Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film will see him playing the role of