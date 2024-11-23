Abhishek Bachchan's film takes a disastrous opening despite positive reviews from the audience.

Abhishek Bachchan 's much-awaited film I Want To Talk finally released yesterday. Though the film opened to positive response from the audience, it has failed to perform well at the box office. The film has taken a disastrous opening at the box office.

According to industry tracker, Sacnilk, I Want To Talk has failed to earn even Rs 1 crore at the box office and has collected only Rs 25 lakh on day 1. The film has thus become Abhishek Bachchan's second lowest opening ever in his career after Dhai Akshar Prem Ke. It's his lowest opening in 24 years, however, looking at the positive word of mouth, the film is expected to grow at the box office in coming days.

His lowest opening film ever is Dhai Akshar Prem Ke which also starred his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opposite him. Salman Khan also had a cameo in the film wherein he played a truck driver who give Abhishek lift in his truck and advises him to reconcile with Aishwarya.

Netizens lauded Abhishek Bachchan's emotional and moving act in I Want To Talk and some even called him a 'seasoned actor'. Helmed by Shoojit Sircar, the film also stars Ahliya Bamroo, Banita Sandhu AND Johny Lever in key roles. he film stars Abhishek Bachchan in title role of Arjun, an NRI who suffers from serious ailment. He is facing life-altering surgery as well as navigating a complex relationship with his daughter since her childhood.

Abhishek Bachchan will be next seen in the movie Be Happy wherein he will again be playing the role of a father. Apart from this, he also has Sujoy Ghosh's King in the pipeline wherein he will be seen playing the role of a villain opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The action thriller also stars Suhana Khan in key roles and is currently under production.

