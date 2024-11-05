A special trailer preview event was held, giving fans and critics a first look at film I Want to Talk starring Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role.

Abhishek Bachchan's much-awaited film I Want To Talk is all set to hit the theatres. On Tuesday, the makers of the film released the trailer which left fans emotional. In the trailer, Abhishek Bachchan can be heard saying that he wants to say sorry to everyone he ever hurt.

The film I Want to Talk, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, is set to captivate audiences with its unique blend of drama and dark humour. Fans have reacted to the trailer, one of them wrote, "This might not Work In the theatres but it will surely rule in our hearts."

Another person wrote, "Those who are trolling this man unnecessarily let me clarify one thing, there are lots of ups and downs in relationships which is common but this man completely deserves our love for his upcoming movie, he still making lots of efforts to make his own stardom like his father even his movie selection are lot better than some pathetic actors, for this kind of selection everyone needs to take risk which does this man had guts to take it,for me this man is completely versatility who is trying to play challenging roles which is both physically as well as mentality also."

A special trailer preview event was held recently, giving fans and critics a first look at the film starring Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role. Produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar under Rising Sun Films and Kino Works, 'I Want to Talk' delves deep into the complexities of modern-day relationships, struggles, and the human condition.

Earlier, the makers also released a teaser of the movie on their official social media handles. Directed by Sircar, known for his nuanced and evocative storytelling, the film touches on sensitive themes, using unconventional narrative styles to highlight both the absurdities and the emotional weight of life's everyday challenges. The film's screenplay, penned by Ritesh Shah, is expected to leave a lasting impact with its sharp dialogue and emotional depth.

The film stars Abhishek Bachchan in a bold new avatar, marking a significant departure from his earlier roles. He plays a man at the crossroads of life, navigating complex relationships and grappling with his own inner turmoil.

Alongside Bachchan, the film features an ensemble cast of talented actors. Pearle Maaney, Ahilya Bamroo, Jayant Kripalani, and Kristin Goddard bring added depth to the narrative, while legendary comedian Johnny Lever adds a touch of lightness with his distinctive humour. 'I Want To Talk' is set to release in theatres on November 22, 2024.

(With inputs from ANI)