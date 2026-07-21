'I want to act': Archana Puran Singh says she got no film offers for 10 years

Archana Puran Singh revealed that she received no film offers for 10 years after Bol Bachchan and is still waiting for more substantial acting roles despite her recent work.

Archana Puran Singh has been a familiar face in Indian entertainment for more than four decades. While she has appeared in several popular films, the actor believes her career in movies never reached the level she had hoped for.

In a recent interview with News18, Archana revealed that she did not receive a single film offer for nearly 10 years after the release of Bol Bachchan. She also said that despite her recent work in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and Toaster, she is still waiting for more substantial roles.

'Acting offers are still not coming my way'

Archana said that while she continues to receive brand endorsement offers, filmmakers have not been approaching her with the kind of roles she wants to play.

"I do get brand endorsement offers, but acting offers are still not coming my way. It's not like I've been flooded with offers even after Toaster. Great roles aren't coming in yet. I would want to reiterate that line for all the filmmakers out there. I want to act, but our industry is very different, and it's okay, I guess."

The actor has recently appeared in Raaj Shaandilyaa's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, and Vivek Daschaudhary's Toaster, which features Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra. She has also gained popularity through her family vlogs on YouTube.

Archana recalls decade-long wait for film offers

Speaking about the period after Bol Bachchan, Archana recalled how trade analysts had predicted that the film's success would lead to more opportunities for her.

"After Bol Bachchan was released, I got calls from trade analysts who told me that I would soon be flooded with offers. I told them that I would call them the moment I got the first offer. Ten years passed, and I had no reason to call them. I didn't get a single offer during those ten years."

According to Archana, one possible reason was her busy schedule on television. She said some filmmakers assumed that she would not be available for films because of her comedy shows.

"Our industry is very peculiar. There could be so many reasons. A lot of filmmakers thought that I was busy doing comedy shows and, therefore, wouldn't be able to give them my dates. When I was doing the TV show, I couldn't even take up the few films that were offered to me. I couldn't have managed a 15-day schedule in Scotland."

Archana Puran Singh's career

Archana began her acting career in the 1980s and has appeared in films such as Agneepath, Raja Hindustani, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Mohabbatein, Bol Bachchan and Housefull 4. She has often been seen in supporting and comic roles.

She became one of television's most recognisable faces as a judge on shows including Comedy Circus, The Kapil Sharma Show and The Great Indian Kapil Show. Her distinctive laughter also became one of her trademarks.

In recent years, Archana has also built a following through family vlogs and social media content.

She will next be seen in Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya, directed by Himank Gaur. The series also stars Kay Kay Menon, Naveen Kasturia, Deven Bhojani and Abhimanyu Singh and will premiere on Prime Video on July 24.