'I want less police complaints': Kangana Ranaut marks New Year at Rahu Ketu Temple

Headlines

Subhash Ghai says it was shocking when people labelled Choli Ke Peeche as 'vulgar'

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Why only Elvish Yadav or Abhishek Malhan deserve to win | Opinion

Meet the highest paid bank CEO who heads Rs 12,47,000 crore company, his salary is...

Is crying good for you? Know how it improves your mental health

Who was Gaddar, popular Telangana folk singer who passed away at 77?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Haryana violence: Curfew to be lifted for 4 hours in Nuh on Monday

Subhash Ghai says it was shocking when people labelled Choli Ke Peeche as 'vulgar'

Pakistan train accident: 25 killed, over 80 injured after train derails in Pakistan's Sindh

Top 5 musical blockbusters of Bollywood

Hollywood stars who slayed in Indian sarees

Bollywood actresses as barbie

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

Pakistan train accident: 25 killed, over 80 injured after train derails in Pakistan's Sindh

Gyanvapi survey enters day 3: Hindu side claims secondary stage has begun, Muslim side cooperates

Kumar Sanu's fan cycles 1200 km from Rajasthan to Mumbai to meet him, singer impressed

Subhash Ghai says it was shocking when people labelled Choli Ke Peeche as 'vulgar'

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Why only Elvish Yadav or Abhishek Malhan deserve to win | Opinion

Katrina Kaif spends Sunday with Vicky Kaushal, drops romantic photos from their sea-facing home

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'I want less police complaints': Kangana Ranaut marks New Year at Rahu Ketu Temple

Kangana Ranaut shared pictures from inside the Rahu Ketu temple which is close to Tirupati Balaji.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 01, 2022, 07:02 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is hoping to start the new year on a positive note by seeking blessings at Tirupati Balaji. Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, Kangana posted a picture in which she can be seen dressed in a saree with gold earrings.

Kangana on Friday dropped a picture in which she can be seen wearing a red saree. Sharing the photo, she wrote,  "Happy New year to everyone...Starting this year with blessings from Tirupati Balaji...Hope this one is a memorable one."

In another post, Kangana shared pictures from inside the Rahu Ketu temple which is close to Tirupati Balaji. She further expressed that this year she wants more love and fewer police complaints and FIRs.

She penned, "There is only one Rahu Ketu temple in the world...It`s very close to Tirupati Balaji....performed some rituals there...Out of five elemental Lingas, Vayo ( air element) Linda is also situated here...Quite a remarkable place...I went there to have the mercy of my beloved enemies, in this year I want less Police complaints / FIR's and more love letters...Jai Rahu Ketu Ji ki."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana recently wrapped filming for her upcoming movie 'Tejas'. She will soon be seen in films like 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda', 'Emergency', 'Dhaakad', and 'The Incarnation: Sita'. She is also producing the upcoming dark comedy 'Tiku Weds Sheru' under her production house, Manikarnika Films.

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Arjun Kapoor takes time off to rejuvenate at medical health resort in Austria, shares glimpses of time there

Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan arrested after being sentenced to three years in jail in Toshakhana corruption case

Viral chat: Boss receives drunk text from employee, wins hearts for all the right reasons

Chunky Panday breaks silence on reports of Ananya Panday dating Aditya Roy Kapur: 'This is collateral damage...'

GATE 2024 Notification expected soon at gate.iisc.ac.in, check list of documents required

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE