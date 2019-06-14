'I want 'Kabir Singh' to be a massive blockbuster': 'Arjun Reddy' star Vijay Deverakonda on Shahid Kapoor's film

Shahid Kapoor has stepped into the shoes of Vijay Deverakonda in the Hindi remake of Telugu hit film, Arjun Reddy. Titled Kabir Singh, in the film, Shahid plays the role of a top in-house surgeon, who after a heartbreak becomes alcoholic. When people saw Vijay in Arjun Reddy, he made everyone go weak in their knees. His swag and performance also got him several accolades. Now, people can't wait to witness the same magic with Kapoor.

During a recent interaction with Deccan Chronicle, Vijay was all praises for Kabir Singh. He stated, "My dear friend Sandeep Vanga who directed me in Arjun Reddy is doing the Hindi remake. I can’t wait to see what he has done with the original material. Knowing Sandeep he must have interpreted the original script—amazing as it was, to begin within an exciting new light."

When asked about Shahid playing his role in Hindi, the handsome Telugu star said, "I did what I had to in Arjun Reddy. I am sure Shahid has done something exceptional in Kabir Singh. Shahid is an actor whose work I’ve liked ever since I saw him in Ishq Vishq."

He concluded by saying, "I want Kabir Singh to be a massive blockbuster."

Meanwhile, Kabir Singh stars Kiara Advani as the female lead and it's her first outing with Shahid. The songs from the film have hit chartbusters and people are leaving all the love and heartbreaking tracks.

Kabir Singh is slated to release on June 21, 2019.