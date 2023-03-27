‘I tried to make excuses but…’: Tabu reveals how Ajay Devgn tricked her into doing stunts in Bholaa

Ajay Devgn-Tabu

After impressing the audience with their stellar performance in Drishyam 2, Tabu and Ajay Devgn have reunited once again for their upcoming action thriller Bholaa. The two are busy promoting the film and recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show. On the show, the actress told how Ajay Devgn made her do all the stunts in the movie.

While expressing that she was scared on the first day of the shoot, Tabu revealed how she got relaxed and said, “It was the first day of the shoot of my action sequence. So, I was scared. Ajay came to me and said that he would only take close-up shots and that the rest of the action would be done by my body double. After he said this, I was relaxed.”

The actress further revealed how she ended up doing all the stunts on her own and said, “I was in my vanity van when Ajay’s assistant came to me with a harness and cable. I was confused about what was happening. He said, ‘The boss has decided that all the stunts will be done by you. He has instructed me to give these harnesses to you.’ I tried to make excuses, but Ajay had solutions for everything. That is how I ended up doing the stunts in Bholaa.”

Bholaa doesn’t only stars Ajay Devgn, but it is also directed by him. The film is a remake of the Tamil film Kaithi which was released in 2019. The film also stars Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, and Gajraj Rao in prominent roles. The story revolves around an ex-convict, played by Karthi, who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and the drug mafia. The movie is set to hit the theatres on March 30, 2023

Meanwhile, on the work front, Other than Bholaa, Tabu will next be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s spy thriller Khufiya also starring Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Ashish Vidyarthi among others. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 12, 2023. On the other hand, Ajay Devgn will be next seen in Amit Sharma’s biographical sports drama titled Maidaan. The actor will be seen playing the role of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim and the movie is scheduled to release on June 23, 2023.

Read Ajay Devgn says most Indian action films are inspired by Hollywood, adds he wanted to 'create something new' in Bholaa