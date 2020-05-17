I told Helen that I would have eloped with her if I were a man: Asha Bhosle

Ashaji made her digital debut with her official YouTube channel on Wednesday.

Playback icon Asha Bhosle has never had to think twice when anyone asks her about her favourite among the numerous actresses she has sung for in her illustrious career. She says, "Helen! She was so pretty that the moment she would enter the room, I would stop singing and look at her. In fact, I would request her not to come when I was recording! Do you know that famous story when I told Helen that I would have eloped with her if I were a man! That is true."

Ashaji made her digital debut with her official YouTube channel on Wednesday. Now, at 86, she is gearing up to share many stories from her life, apart from her music, in the digital space. Talking about her new venture, the National Award-winning singer, in a recent interview, said, "I have sung so many songs composed and written by veterans like OP Nayyar, Khayyam saab, Shankar-Jaikishan, and they are all celebrated. That is great. But I also want young and good lyricists, composers, and music directors to come forward and grab the opportunity to create music. I would like to encourage them. So, on my channel, I will talk of and share my experience on how we struggled to find space here. I am sure they will also feel inspired by knowing them. Several unreleased songs were composed by RD (Burman) and I have them all. I will slowly release them, sing them on my channel. I want to share them with our fans."

Remembering those good old days, she further added, "Kishore (Kumar) da and I used to do so much of madness. We were great friends. I will share the story of our friendship with my fans. I have worked with so many artistes like Geeta Dutt, (Mohammad) Rafi saab. Raj Kapoor saab used to visit our recording studio. Madhubala, Nargis ji would visit us to hear the song that we were singing for them. Chintu (late Rishi Kapoor) used to come with Raj saab. Woh bhi to chala gaya (he too left us). I will share my best memories with my fans."