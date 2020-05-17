I told Helen that I would have eloped with her if I were a man: Asha Bhosle

Headlines

Meet ‘comedy king’ who left govt job for films, became superstar in regional films but never got lead role in Bollywood

Trevor Noah to perform for the first time in India, know when and where

Oppenheimer: Mahabharat's Krishna Nitish Bharadwaj defends controversial Bhagavad Gita sex scene, says 'physical act...'

Meet Spiro Razatos, action director of Shah Rukh's Jawan, man behind award-winning stunts of Expendables, Fast & Furious

Indian women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur suspended for next two international matches, here's why

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet ‘comedy king’ who left govt job for films, became superstar in regional films but never got lead role in Bollywood

Trevor Noah to perform for the first time in India, know when and where

Oppenheimer: Mahabharat's Krishna Nitish Bharadwaj defends controversial Bhagavad Gita sex scene, says 'physical act...'

Flop Bollywood actors who are now settled in aboard

11 actors who changed their name before entering Bollywood 

10 Heroes of Kargil War

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 times Aashram star Tridha Choudhury made heads turn with her drool-worthy photos

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop

PM Modi's Attack On Opposition Front, 24th Kargil War anniversary celebrations start in Drass & more | DNA News Wrap, July 25

Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday's Barbie movie date, Pooja Bhatt saves Abhishek Malhan, Dream Girl 2's 'pehli jhalak' & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 25

IND vs WI 2nd Test Highlights: India Won The Series 1-0 Against West Indies, But Lost Crucial Points

Trevor Noah to perform for the first time in India, know when and where

Meet ‘comedy king’ who left govt job for films, became superstar in regional films but never got lead role in Bollywood

Meet Spiro Razatos, action director of Shah Rukh's Jawan, man behind award-winning stunts of Expendables, Fast & Furious

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

I told Helen that I would have eloped with her if I were a man: Asha Bhosle

Ashaji made her digital debut with her official YouTube channel on Wednesday.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 17, 2020, 01:12 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Playback icon Asha Bhosle has never had to think twice when anyone asks her about her favourite among the numerous actresses she has sung for in her illustrious career. She says, "Helen! She was so pretty that the moment she would enter the room, I would stop singing and look at her. In fact, I would request her not to come when I was recording! Do you know that famous story when I told Helen that I would have eloped with her if I were a man! That is true."

Ashaji made her digital debut with her official YouTube channel on Wednesday. Now, at 86, she is gearing up to share many stories from her life, apart from her music, in the digital space. Talking about her new venture, the National Award-winning singer, in a recent interview, said, "I have sung so many songs composed and written by veterans like OP Nayyar, Khayyam saab, Shankar-Jaikishan, and they are all celebrated. That is great. But I also want young and good lyricists, composers, and music directors to come forward and grab the opportunity to create music. I would like to encourage them. So, on my channel, I will talk of and share my experience on how we struggled to find space here. I am sure they will also feel inspired by knowing them. Several unreleased songs were composed by RD (Burman) and I have them all. I will slowly release them, sing them on my channel. I want to share them with our fans."

Remembering those good old days, she further added, "Kishore (Kumar) da and I used to do so much of madness. We were great friends. I will share the story of our friendship with my fans. I have worked with so many artistes like Geeta Dutt, (Mohammad) Rafi saab. Raj Kapoor saab used to visit our recording studio. Madhubala, Nargis ji would visit us to hear the song that we were singing for them. Chintu (late Rishi Kapoor) used to come with Raj saab. Woh bhi to chala gaya (he too left us). I will share my best memories with my fans."

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Apple iPhones get new iOS 16.6 update, iOS 17 still more than a month away

Meet Sagar Daryani, who started business at 21, built Rs 2000 crore company, earns Rs 40 crore monthly

Kanguva: Suriya's period fantasy drama gets a new cast member; Deets Inside

This film producer is Virat Kohli’s brother-in-law; signed Rs 400 crore deal with Amazon, Netflix; his hit movies are…

Aadhaar Card, PAN Card and other Digital IDs can now be added in Samsung Wallet

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 times Aashram star Tridha Choudhury made heads turn with her drool-worthy photos

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE