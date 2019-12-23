'I take 5 minutes and Shah Rukh Khan takes 5 hours to get ready': Gauri Khan gets candid

It's been 28 years since Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have been married and they do make for an adorable couple. Often during media interactions and on social media pages, they talk about their relationship and it's totally relatable. Even during SRK's interview with David Letterman, Gauri spoke about how she needed a break from him due to his possessiveness and that made her run to Mumbai. The power couple is also a stylish couple, which is a known fact, indeed!

During an interaction with NDTV, Gauri was asked about who takes longer to get ready before stepping out of the house. To which she stated, "I take five minutes and he (SRK) takes 5 hours."

While Shah Rukh said, "I wear the same clothes everywhere. I wear a black suit, so you got to have a difference in a black suit every time you wear."

At an event, SRK had described his initial days with Gauri soon after their marriage, he had said, "Finally, we were heading to Darjeeling to shoot a song for Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman. And I felt that considering even Gauri hasn't travelled abroad, she wouldn't know much, so main usko Paris bolke Darjeeling le gaya. Yeh humara honeymoon hai....20-30 days after our wedding."

While talking about his life with Gauri and their kids Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan, SRK wrote on Twitter, "Over years I made a good house...Gauri made a good Home but I really believe we are the best at making some really good kids!"