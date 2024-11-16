Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have been married since April 2007 in a private ceremony. They are currently in the news amid unverified speculations regarding their divorce.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have currently found themselves in the middle of controversy amid unverified speculations circulating around their marriage. Media reports state that the couple is heading toward a divorce amid rumours of Abhishek Bachchan's alleged affair with Nimrat Kaur. Now, amid this, an old interview of Aishwarya Rai is going viral where she discussed her rapid rise in the entertainment industry.

When asked about her transition from modelling to acting, Aishwarya Rai told Lehren Retro, "It was all very, very quick. It was 92-93 when I was modeling and Miss India happened in January 1994, November it was Miss World, and I was back by the end of 1995."

Aishwarya Rai emphasised that she moved towards films quickly after winning the Miss World title. Highlighting how quickly she adapts to situations and thrives in life, Aishwarya Rai said, "I sort of enjoyed every phase and moved on."

Aishwarya Rai's career began with the Tamil film Iruvar in 1997. She then went on to work in several superhit films over the years. Aishwarya Rai is one of the most influential celebrities in India and has often been called "the most beautiful woman in the world".

Aishwarya Rai is one of the richest actresses in India with a net worth of Rs 776 crore. She reportedly earns between Rs 10 to 12 crore for each film.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have been married since April 2007 in a private ceremony. They are currently in the news amid unverified speculations regarding their divorce. So far, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, and their families have not issued an official statement about the same.

READ | 'Miyan biwi toh...': Nikhil Dwivedi BREAKS silence on Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai's behaviour amid divorce rumours