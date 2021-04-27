'I slapped him, he punched me...' Fatima Sana Shaikh recalls horrific eve-teasing incident

Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, who is basking in the success of the recently released anthology 'Ajeeb Dastaans' of which she is a part, recently opened up about a nasty incident when her father chased a man after he punched her.

Recalling the eve-teasing incident, the 'Dangal' star, who announced a break from social media on Monday, said that when she noticed a man staring at her while she was on her way back from the gym, she comforted him and the two consequently engaged in a war of words before the man reached out and touched her face.

Narrating the horrific incident in an interview with Pinkvilla, Fatima said, "Main raste mein jaa rahi thi gym ke baad. Ek ladka aaya aur wo ghoor raha tha. Toh maine bola, 'Kya ghoor raha hai?' (He said) 'Ghoorunga, meri marzi.' Maine kaha 'Maar khaana hai?' (He said) 'Maar'. (I was on my way back from the gym when I noticed a man starring at me. I confronted him and asked why he was staring. He said 'it is my wish'. I asked him if he wanted a slap. He replied, 'slap me'."

"I slapped him, he punched me. I blacked out. Of course, I called my father first and informed him about the incident. He came with two-three other men. You know how fathers are. That man ran into a street. My father, my brother, and their friends went all, 'kaun tha jo meri beti ko haath lagaya? (Who touched my daughter)'" she added, in Hindi.

During the interview, Fatima also added that her father has been a 'strong person and a strong support system' for her.

Last year, in an interview, Fatima had revealed that she too has faced the casting couch like many others.

She had said, "Of course, I have faced the casting couch. I have been in situations where I have been told that the only way I get the job is by having sex. There are several times people have taken away work from me. There have also been times where I knew I was doing a film and I was replaced because of someone's reference."

For the unversed, Fatima was a child actor and she appeared in several films, including 'Chachi 420'. Later, after having given a few appearances as a child star, she took a break from the industry and returned to the silver screen with Aamir Khan starter 'Dangal' in 2016. Soon after, she featured in several films including 'Thugs of Hindostan', 'Bittoo Boss', and 'Ludo' among others.

Fatima was last seen in Netflix's anthology of four short films, 'Ajeeb Dataans', directed by Shashank Khaitan (Majnu), Raj Mehta (Khilauna), Neeraj Ghaywan (Geeli Pucchi) and Kayoze Irani (Ankahi). Ajeeb Daastaans is produced by Karan Johar under his digital banner Dharmatic Entertainment. The film is a twisted tale of lovers, a struggle for daily life, a calculated friendship and a journey to find solace.

The anthology starring Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Armaan Ralhan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Abhishek Banerjee, Inayat Verma, Konkona Sensharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul and Tota Roy Chowdhury explores jealousy, entitlement, prejudices and toxicity. Blurring the lines between right and wrong, the anthology explores the complexities of human behaviour and relationships.