Bollywood

'I shouldn't have...': Raveena Tandon apologises to fans for refusing selfie in London, says she 'fails at times'

Raveena Tandon said that the situation stemmed from a previous incident in Bandra, Mumbai, where she was falsely accused of being drunk and causing a car accident.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 14, 2024, 02:30 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'I shouldn't have...': Raveena Tandon apologises to fans for refusing selfie in London, says she 'fails at times'
Raveena Tandon (Image credit: Instagram)
Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon has apologized to her fans in London after she left abruptly without taking selfies. The actress shared her thoughts and feelings about the incident on her X (formerly Twitter) account, explaining why she reacted the way she did. In her post,

Raveena said that the situation stemmed from a previous incident in Bandra, Mumbai, where she was falsely accused of being drunk and causing a car accident. The Mumbai police later denied the claims, but the experience left her shaken.

She wrote, "Hi , this is just to put on record that a few days ago in London , I was walking by, and a few men approached me. I anyway, had not heard such great things about the crime situation here, so I withdrew a bit when they asked if I was who I am, and my first instinct was to say no and walk away even faster, as I was alone. They just wanted a picture, I guess, and I most of the time oblige, but after the incident that happened in Bandra a few months ago, has left me a bit nervous and traumatised, so when I'm with people I am OK, but alone I still get a bit nervous these days." Expressing her regret, Raveena continued, "I should've probably given them a photo as maybe they were innocent fans, but I panicked and walked away fast and just asked a security guy for help. I felt really bad after this incident, and would want to apologise to them through this medium if they are reading, that it was not my intention to offend. I'm really sorry."

Wishing for another chance to meet the fans she walked away from, the actress added, "Hope I can meet you again and click a picture with you, maybe. I try my best to be accessible and normal, but I fail at times. So sorry guys. I hope you are reading this and know that I shouldn't have panicked." Earlier in June, a scuffle involving Raveena's driver was reported outside her house in Mumbai.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

