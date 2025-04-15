In 2010, things were taken too far when a Mumbai tabloid claimed that Aishwarya Rai couldn't get pregnant due to stomach tuberculosis. Out of all the Bachchan family members, the news left Amitabh Bachchan the most upset, who decided to teach gossipmongers a lesson.

Whenever megastar Amitabh Bachchan has an opportunity, he has always defended and spoken fondly about his daughter-in-law, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Aishwarya Rai married Abhishek Bachchan in 2007 and, since then, has often been credited with keeping the Bachchan and Rai name intact through her grace and elegance. Usually, in interviews, Jaya Bachchan also heaps praises on her. Many are unaware, but there was a time when Amitabh Bachchan had also thrashed a publication for publishing false news about Aishwarya Rai. The Bachchan family often becomes an easy target for trolls, whether it is for Jaya Bachchan's behaviour with the media or the rumours of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's divorce. However, in 2010, things were taken too far when a Mumbai tabloid claimed that Aishwarya Rai couldn't get pregnant due to stomach tuberculosis. Out of all the Bachchan family members, the news left Amitabh Bachchan the most upset, who decided to teach gossipmongers a lesson.

Taking to his blog, Amitabh Bachchan slammed the media for their careless reporting. He fiercely defended his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and highlighted that their family has the right to privacy. "I write to you today in deep anguish, pain, and disgust. This article is completely false, completely fabricated, unsubstantiated, insensitive, and of the lowest quality of journalism there ever was," he wrote.

Amitabh Bachchan, in his blog, also clarified that Aishwarya Rai is like a daughter to him and not just his daughter-in-law, and that he would fight for her till his last breath. "I am the head of my family. Aishwarya is not my daughter-in-law, she is my daughter, a woman, a lady in my house and home. If anyone will speak derogatorily about her, I shall fight for her till my last breath. If you have something to say to the men in the house, Abhishek or me, I shall bear it. BUT … if you shall make injudicious remarks on the women in my home, I shall not tolerate it," he wrote.