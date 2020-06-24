I relate to Sushant Singh Rajput, you are treated as an outcast: 'Aashiqui' actor Anu Aggarwal

Three decades ago in 1990, Anu Aggarwal made her sensational Bollywood debut with Mahesh Bhatt's Aashiqui co-starring Rahul Roy and Deepika Tijori. With the release of the film, Rahul and Anu became overnight stars and the film is touted as an all-time blockbuster. Anu was given a break after being a model and now during a video interaction with an entertainment portal, the actor revealed about the initial days of her career as an outsider making it big in the industry.

Anu stated, "The thing is I don't know what to say. The aftermath of success is something that I had to deal with. Logon ki jealousy, woh ill-treat karna shuru kar dete hai. I was stuck with the aftermath of that. I could hardly ever become arrogant, I was wondering how do I handle people."

Aggarwal also spoke about how she could relate to Sushant Singh Rajput as an outsider's journey in Bollywood. The Aashiqui actor shared, "For somebody who is from outside the industry, that is why I relate to Sushant, you are treated as an outcast. With me, I did not have anyone to stand by me and the guy who wanted to stand with me wanted something from me which I didn't want. I understood at a very young age that you cannot take favour because then they will want something in return."

Apart from Aashiqui, Anu has also starred in several movies in the 90s namely Ghazab Tamasha, King Uncle, Khal-Naaikaa to name a few.