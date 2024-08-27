Twitter
Bollywood

Bollywood

'I refuse to...': Lin Laishram shuts down trolls targeting her for her weight, says 'I am shocked'

Model and actor Lin Laishram confidently addressed trolls who criticized her weight and expressed her frustration over the negative comments on her recent social media post.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 27, 2024, 08:50 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'I refuse to...': Lin Laishram shuts down trolls targeting her for her weight, says 'I am shocked'
Lin Laishram (Image: Instagram)
Model and actor Lin Laishram confidently addressed trolls who criticized her weight and expressed her frustration over the negative comments on her recent social media post.

Lin Laishram recently walked the ramp to support India's local artisans and handloom industry. She shared a video from her green room to the ramp on social media, accompanied by a heartfelt caption celebrating body positivity. In her caption, she talked about body positivity and inspired women to love themselves with no shame and guilt.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lin Laishram (@linlaishram)

However, a lot of women started trolling her for her weight in te coment section. Replying to the troll, Lin wrote, "I'm shocked by women in my feed making fun of my weight. It's disheartening to see this from those who should understand the challenges we all face but to all those people: I can still rock a ramp, a photoshoot, even overweight, and I refuse to fit into your narrow expectations. Don't let your negativity make the saying "women are women's worst enemy" true. let's support and uplift each other instead. #womensupportingwomen #bodypositivity #selflove." 

In her note on body positivity, Lin had wrote, "So, here’s to loving ourselves at every size, every stage. Body positivity is about embracing who we are, regardless of the numbers on a scale. It’s a movement that encourages us to reject society’s narrow standards of beauty and instead celebrate the diversity of all body types. Whether we’re curvy, slim, tall, or short, every body is a beautiful body. This journey isn’t about striving for an ideal; it’s about recognizing that our worth isn’t tied to our appearance."

She further added, "Loving ourselves at every size means appreciating our bodies for what they do for us, carrying us through life’s challenges and joys, housing our minds and souls, and enabling us to experience the world. It’s about silencing the critics, both external and internal, and choosing kindness over judgment. It’s about standing up against unrealistic expectations and declaring that we are enough just as we are. When we embrace body positivity, we create space for self-love, confidence, and true happiness. We give ourselves permission to enjoy life without the constant pressure to change who we are. And most importantly, we learn that our value is inherent, not conditional on how we look."

"So, here’s to loving ourselves at every size, every stage because we all deserve to feel beautiful, worthy, and loved just as we are," she concluded. 

